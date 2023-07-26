Willie Jolley Productions, Inc.: Dr. Willie Jolley Makes History by Winning the Speaking Industry's Top Award, the Cavett

Dr. Willie Jolley is the recipient of the National Speakers Association's highest and most cherished award

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / Hall of Fame speaker, best-selling author, Sirius XM and Radio One show personality, Dr. Willie Jolley, was the recipient of the National Speakers Association's (NSA) highest and most cherished Cavett Award.

Dr. Willie Jolley accepts Cavett Award

Dr. Willie Jolley accepts Cavett Award with Hall of Fame speaker Les Brown and team

The Cavett Award is named after the founder of NSA, Cavett Robert. The award is presented annually to one member of the association whose accomplishments over the years have reflected outstanding credit, respect, honor, and admiration in the National Speakers Association and the speaking profession, and whose actions most closely parallel the illustrious career of Cavett Robert.

In attendance at the National Speakers Association awards ceremony on Monday, July 17th in Orlando, FL was iconic speaker, Les Brown. "When I heard Willie's name called, I was so overwhelmed. I was in tears because he is one of the best in the world and truly deserves this award!"

Prior winners include former presidents of the association, including Dr. Nido Qubein (President of High Point University), Jim and Naomi Rhode (founders of Smart Practice, one of the largest dental products companies in America) and Mark Sanborn (best-selling author of The Fred Factor).

Dr. Jolley continues to make history becoming the first African American man to win the Cavett. He previously made history as the first African American to be president of the Washington, DC Chapter of NSA, then the first African American to be elected to the National Board of NSA, and the first African American to chair the Speaker Hall of Fame Leadership Committee.

Video footage of Dr. Willie Jolley's Cavett Award announcement can be seen here.

