Regulatory News:

ORPEA (Paris:ORP) announces that it has signed two agreements for the sale and lease-back of property portfolios for a total of €83 million. These transactions are in line with ORPEA's real estate asset ownership strategy set out in the Refoundation Plan announced on 15 November, which aims to hold a 20% to 25% ownership rate of operated sites medium-term.

On 30 June 2023, ORPEA sold a portfolio of four recently built retirement homes with a total of 475 beds and a serviced residence with 21 apartments to a local investor in Austria. The transaction is worth around €55 million and was carried out at an average capitalization rate of 4.5%1. Those properties, located in Dobl, Fohnsdorf, Kalwang, and Kammern, will continue to be operated by Senecura, a subsidiary of the ORPEA Group. The sale is final and is currently being registered with the Austrian authorities.

In the Netherlands, ORPEA closed on 21 July 2023 the sale to a Dutch private equity fund of the premises of four retirement homes recently built or under construction, operated by its Dutch subsidiaries September and Compartijn. The four properties, located in Gouda, Doorn, Hardinxveld, and Rozenburg, will operate 103 beds. The sale was closed for nearly €28 million, in line with the appraisals set as of 31 December 2022.

About ORPEA

ORPEA is a leading global player, expert in the care of all types of frailty. The Group operates in 21 countries and covers three core businesses: care for the elderly (nursing homes, assisted living facilities, homecare and services), post-acute and rehabilitation care and mental health care (specialized clinics). It has more than 76,000 employees and welcomes more than 267,000 patients and residents each year.

https://www.orpea-group.com/en

ORPEA is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000184798) and is a member of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.

1 Rate including duties

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230726828998/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

ORPEA

Benoit Lesieur

Investors Relations Manager

b.lesieur@orpea.net

Toll-free number for shareholders:

+33 (0) 805 480 480

Investor Relations

NewCap

Dusan Oresansky

Tel. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

ORPEA@newcap.eu

Press Relations

ORPEA

Isabelle Herrier-Naufle Press Relations Director +33 (0) 7 70 29 53 74

i.herrier-naufle@orpea.net

Image7

Charlotte Le Barbier // Laurence Heilbronn

+33 (0)6 78 37 27 60 // +33 (0)6 89 87 61 37

clebarbier@image7.fr

lheilbronn@image7.fr