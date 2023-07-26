Regulatory News:

By 21 June 2023 judgment, the Créteil Commercial Court has pronounced the conversion of the safeguard procedure into a compulsory administration procedure for the IOC Holding Indoor and Outdoor Communication Holding SA limited public company with 7,877,373.97 euros capital, located at Avenue Louise, 143, 1050 Brussels, Belgium, registered under the number 820 169 840, ISIN code BE6200101556.

