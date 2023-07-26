Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.07.2023
WKN: A2N6F4 | ISIN: FI4000297767 | Ticker-Symbol: 04Q
Tradegate
26.07.23
19:55 Uhr
10,300 Euro
-0,112
-1,08 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
OMX Helsinki 25
OMX Copenhagen 25
EURO STOXX 50
GlobeNewswire
26.07.2023 | 18:46
126 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: LISTING OF MINI FUTURES ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP

NOTICE 2023-07-26 MINI FUTURES (Record Id 236383)

CORRECTION: NUMBER OF LISTED WARRANTS IS 2

Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list 2 warrant(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp
with effect from 2023-07-27. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment
of the Nasdaq First North Sweden. (STO Warrants Extend ME) 


Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1157199
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
