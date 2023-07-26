Family-Owned Guardian Roofing Announces 2023 HALO Project Recipient

New Roof Installation to Begin on July 27, 2023, for Deserving Tacoma Resident

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / Auburn-based and family-owned Guardian Roofing and Gutters has announced Tacoma resident Karen Corrigan as the recipient of their community program, the Guardian HALO Project, which helps provide a family in need with a new roof or roof repair. The new installation and repairs will take place on July 27th and 28th.

Ms. Corrigan, who has worked for Goodwill Industries for almost 25 years, will be receiving a new roof and additional repairs as part of the fifth annual award through this by-nomination contest held annually by Guardian Roofing and Gutters. She was nominated by Rebuilding Together South Sound, which was instrumental in the inception of the Guardian HALO program five years ago.

Since 2018, Guardian's internally-led team has annually participated in the company-driven, community-serving program. "Every year since the program's inception, we look forward to this time that we can best give back to our community in a way that is unique to us. With the HALO project, we make the offer to one local homeowner, who is in dire condition, the gift of a major roof repair or replacement, which we hope can help improve the lives of those in our community with the peace of mind that a new roof gives," says Lori Swanson, owner of Guardian Roofing and Gutters.

In addition to the new roof and repairs for Ms. Corrigan, Guardian has committed to the support of five additional charities including:

Rebuilding Together of South Sound https://www.rebuildingtogetherss.org/

Auburn Food Bank - https://www.theauburnfoodbank.org/

Permission to Start Dreaming Foundation/Race for a Soldier https://ptsdfoundation.org/about/

American Cancer Society - https://www.cancer.org/

And Catholic Community Services (chosen by the HALO Recipient) https://ccsww.org/

"The HALO project process is a highlight of our year," says Luke De Monnin, HALO Project Manager for Guardian Roofing and Gutters. "From start to finish, from selecting the homeowner to completing the project, we are always humbled to connect with the community in a deeper and more impactful way than anything else we do. The addition of other charities who will receive monetary support is the icing on the cake and we hope to continue and grow this program for many years."

THE MEANING OF HALO

"We believe it is important to understand the basis of this project to understand how deep its reach is," says Swanson. "Simply put, the 'H' stands for helping, this can include helping the community and families, or simply enriching others' lives. 'A' stands for achieving a purpose and successfully filling a need. 'L' stands for lasting, not only a company that lasts but fostering lasting relationships as well. Finally, 'O' stands for overcome meaning completing people's needs that resulted from outlying obstacles."

Partner manufacturers, distributors, and industry professionals who contribute their services or products to the Guardian Halo Project include Owens Corning, Sound Building Supply, Beacon, Velux, and more.

About Guardian Roofing, LLC

Guardian Roofing, LLC is an award-winning professional roofing contractor in the Seattle market, serving homeowners since 2005 in the counties of King, Pierce, Snohomish, Kitsap and Thurston. Founders Lori and Matt Swanson have more than 60 years of combined roofing experience and employ a team of more than 100 skilled and professionally certified craftsmen who assist customers with their roof, gutter, attic, masonry, and skylight needs. Recognized in 2022 as one of the fastest-growing private companies by the Puget Sound Business Journal, Guardian is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau and has been named a top 100 Roofing Contractor in the U.S. by Roofing Contractors Magazine. For more information, visit www.GuardianHome.com.

