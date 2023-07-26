Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
26.07.2023 | 19:38
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Northland Capital Markets Institutional Investor Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / We are pleased to be hosting the Northland Capital Markets Institutional Investor Conference 2023 on Tuesday September 19, 2023, at the Minneapolis Marriott City Center, Downtown Minneapolis. We have over 90 companies to participating. The format will be 10 one-on-one meetings (or small group) scheduled in 35 minute increments.

Northland Capital Markets, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, Press release picture

Registration Link: Northland Institutional Investor Conference 2023

We have a growing list with over 90 participating companies, listed below & in the registration link.

Please request meetings in the Companies tab after completing your registration profile.

We look forward to seeing you in September!

Name

Ticker

Name

Ticker

Name

Ticker

Accel Entertainment, Inc.

ACEL

Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

DUOT

Northwest Pipe Company

NWPX

Airgain, Inc.

AIRG

DZS Inc.

DZSI

Nutex Health Inc.

NUTX

Allied Motion

AMOT

Encore Capital Group, Inc.

ECPG

Nxu, Inc.

NXU

Allot

ALLT

Enovix Corporation

ENVX

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc.

ONCT

Alta Equipment Group

ALTG

Evolv Technology

EVLV

Ooma, Inc.

OOMA

Alvotech

ALVO

FGI Industries

FGI

PDF Solutions

PDFS

A-Mark Precious Metals

AMRK

FiscalNote

NOTE

PHX Minerals

PHX

Amprius Technologies

AMPX

FormFactor, Inc.

FORM

Pineapple Energy

PEGY

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.

AAOI

Franklin Covey Co.

FC

Planet Labs PBC

PL

Applied Digital Corporation

APLD

FTC Solar

FTCI

Playstudios

MYPS

Appreciate Holdings, Inc.

SFR

Gorilla Technology Group

GRRR

Porch Group Inc.

PRCH

Array Technologies, Inc.

ARRY

Harmonic Inc.

HLIT

Quantum Corporation

QMCO

Arteris IP

AIP

Heron Therapeutics Inc.

HRTX

Repay Holdings Corporation

RPAY

Asure Software Inc.

ASUR

Hyliion

HYLN

Ribbon Communication

RBBN

Aviat Networks

AVNW

Intermex

IMXI

Sono-Tek

SOTK

AXT, Inc

AXTI

inTest Corporation

INTT

SoundHound AI

SOUN

Beam Global

BEEM

Issuer Direct Corporation

ISDR

SPS Commerce

SPSC

BioLife Solutions

BLFS

Iteris

ITI

Sunworks, Inc.

SUNW

Calix, Inc.

CALX

Kineta Inc

KA

Super Micro Computer, Inc.

SMCI

Cambium Networks

CMBM

KORE Group Holdings

KORE

Symbotic, Inc.

SYM

Camtek

CAMT

LendingTree

TREE

Target Hospitality

TH

Cantaloupe

CTLP

Lightning eMotors

ZEV

Telos Corporation

TLS

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc.

CDIO

Manitex International Inc.

MNTX

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc.

TMPO

Cepton, Inc.

CPTN

Mayville Engineering Company

MEC

Teradata Corp.

TDC

Clearfield

CLFD

MIMEDX Group

MDXG

The Lion Electric Co.

LEV

Crexendo, Inc.

CXDO

Mitek Systems

MITK

Tigo Energy, Inc.

TYGO

CSG Systems International, Inc.

CSGS

Mondee Holdings, Inc.

MOND

The Toro Company

TTC

Darktrace

DARK

Movella Holdings Inc.

MVLA

Transcat

TRNS

Daseke, Inc.

DSKE

MP Materials

MP

Veeco Instruments Inc.

VECO

DocGo

DCGO

Nerdy, Inc.

NRDY

Vertex Energy, Inc.

VTNR

DoubleDown Interactive

DDI

Northern Oil & Gas

NOG

Wallbox

WBX

Thank you to our Platinum Sponsors, Faegre Drinker & Gateway and to our Gold Sponsors Vallum Advisors, the MZ Group, Issuer Direct Corp. and Baker Tilly!

Northland Capital Markets is a full-service, research-driven investment bank focused on growth companies and their institutional investors.

Our research group provides in-depth research for leading small- and mid-cap companies in the growth sectors of the economy. Northland has industry sector expertise in AI, Alternative & Renewable Energy, Business Services, Energy & Power, FinTech, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, and Technology. Northland's Investment Banking group serves corporate clients by providing financing and M&A advisory services. Northland's investment banking services include public offerings of equity and convertible securities, PIPEs and Registered Direct offerings, private placements of equity and debt securities, and merger and acquisition advisory services.

Northland Capital Markets has professionals throughout the U.S. Northland does not provide incentive, bonuses, or any type or method of additional compensation to our Investment Executives to favor or disfavor the sale of any specific company's products or services.

About Northland Securities, Inc.

Northland Capital Markets is the trade name for certain capital markets and investment banking services of Northland Securities, Inc. Northland provides financing and M&A advisory services to our corporate clients and strong, actionable research-driven ideas for our institutional investors. Our research group provides its institutional clients in-depth research on leading small- and mid-cap companies in the growth sectors of the economy. Northland has industry sector expertise in Business and Tech-Enabled Services, Energy, Financials, Healthcare, and Technology.

Northland Securities, Inc., Member FINRA and SIPC, Registered with SEC and MSRB, is a diversified financial services firm, offering investment and finance services for government entities, financial institutions, non-profit organizations, and individual investors. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Northland Securities Northland has branch offices in Colorado, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin. This is not an offer to buy or sell securities.

For more information, news, and contacts: Please visit www.northlandsecurities.com/, 800-851-2920.

Northland Securities, Inc., 150 S. Fifth Street, Suite 3300, Minneapolis, MN 55402.

CONTACT:
Christine M. Garofalo
Northland Capital Markets
Phone: (212) 405-8095
Email: cgarofalo@northlandcapitalmarkets.com

SOURCE: Northland Capital Markets

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/770461/Northland-Capital-Markets-Institutional-Investor-Conference

