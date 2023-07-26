MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / We are pleased to be hosting the Northland Capital Markets Institutional Investor Conference 2023 on Tuesday September 19, 2023, at the Minneapolis Marriott City Center, Downtown Minneapolis. We have over 90 companies to participating. The format will be 10 one-on-one meetings (or small group) scheduled in 35 minute increments.

Registration Link: Northland Institutional Investor Conference 2023

We have a growing list with over 90 participating companies, listed below & in the registration link.

Please request meetings in the Companies tab after completing your registration profile.

We look forward to seeing you in September!

Name Ticker Name Ticker Name Ticker Accel Entertainment, Inc. ACEL Duos Technologies Group, Inc. DUOT Northwest Pipe Company NWPX Airgain, Inc. AIRG DZS Inc. DZSI Nutex Health Inc. NUTX Allied Motion AMOT Encore Capital Group, Inc. ECPG Nxu, Inc. NXU Allot ALLT Enovix Corporation ENVX Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. ONCT Alta Equipment Group ALTG Evolv Technology EVLV Ooma, Inc. OOMA Alvotech ALVO FGI Industries FGI PDF Solutions PDFS A-Mark Precious Metals AMRK FiscalNote NOTE PHX Minerals PHX Amprius Technologies AMPX FormFactor, Inc. FORM Pineapple Energy PEGY Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. AAOI Franklin Covey Co. FC Planet Labs PBC PL Applied Digital Corporation APLD FTC Solar FTCI Playstudios MYPS Appreciate Holdings, Inc. SFR Gorilla Technology Group GRRR Porch Group Inc. PRCH Array Technologies, Inc. ARRY Harmonic Inc. HLIT Quantum Corporation QMCO Arteris IP AIP Heron Therapeutics Inc. HRTX Repay Holdings Corporation RPAY Asure Software Inc. ASUR Hyliion HYLN Ribbon Communication RBBN Aviat Networks AVNW Intermex IMXI Sono-Tek SOTK AXT, Inc AXTI inTest Corporation INTT SoundHound AI SOUN Beam Global BEEM Issuer Direct Corporation ISDR SPS Commerce SPSC BioLife Solutions BLFS Iteris ITI Sunworks, Inc. SUNW Calix, Inc. CALX Kineta Inc KA Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI Cambium Networks CMBM KORE Group Holdings KORE Symbotic, Inc. SYM Camtek CAMT LendingTree TREE Target Hospitality TH Cantaloupe CTLP Lightning eMotors ZEV Telos Corporation TLS Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. CDIO Manitex International Inc. MNTX Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. TMPO Cepton, Inc. CPTN Mayville Engineering Company MEC Teradata Corp. TDC Clearfield CLFD MIMEDX Group MDXG The Lion Electric Co. LEV Crexendo, Inc. CXDO Mitek Systems MITK Tigo Energy, Inc. TYGO CSG Systems International, Inc. CSGS Mondee Holdings, Inc. MOND The Toro Company TTC Darktrace DARK Movella Holdings Inc. MVLA Transcat TRNS Daseke, Inc. DSKE MP Materials MP Veeco Instruments Inc. VECO DocGo DCGO Nerdy, Inc. NRDY Vertex Energy, Inc. VTNR DoubleDown Interactive DDI Northern Oil & Gas NOG Wallbox WBX

Thank you to our Platinum Sponsors, Faegre Drinker & Gateway and to our Gold Sponsors Vallum Advisors, the MZ Group, Issuer Direct Corp. and Baker Tilly!

Northland Capital Markets is a full-service, research-driven investment bank focused on growth companies and their institutional investors.

Our research group provides in-depth research for leading small- and mid-cap companies in the growth sectors of the economy. Northland has industry sector expertise in AI, Alternative & Renewable Energy, Business Services, Energy & Power, FinTech, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, and Technology. Northland's Investment Banking group serves corporate clients by providing financing and M&A advisory services. Northland's investment banking services include public offerings of equity and convertible securities, PIPEs and Registered Direct offerings, private placements of equity and debt securities, and merger and acquisition advisory services.

Northland Capital Markets has professionals throughout the U.S. Northland does not provide incentive, bonuses, or any type or method of additional compensation to our Investment Executives to favor or disfavor the sale of any specific company's products or services.

For more information, news, and contacts: Please visit www.northlandsecurities.com/, 800-851-2920.

Northland Securities, Inc., 150 S. Fifth Street, Suite 3300, Minneapolis, MN 55402.

