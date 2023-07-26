MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / We are pleased to be hosting the Northland Capital Markets Institutional Investor Conference 2023 on Tuesday September 19, 2023, at the Minneapolis Marriott City Center, Downtown Minneapolis. We have over 90 companies to participating. The format will be 10 one-on-one meetings (or small group) scheduled in 35 minute increments.
Registration Link: Northland Institutional Investor Conference 2023
We have a growing list with over 90 participating companies, listed below & in the registration link.
Please request meetings in the Companies tab after completing your registration profile.
We look forward to seeing you in September!
|Accel Entertainment, Inc.
ACEL
|Duos Technologies Group, Inc.
DUOT
|Northwest Pipe Company
NWPX
|Airgain, Inc.
AIRG
|DZS Inc.
DZSI
|Nutex Health Inc.
NUTX
|Allied Motion
AMOT
|Encore Capital Group, Inc.
ECPG
|Nxu, Inc.
NXU
|Allot
ALLT
|Enovix Corporation
ENVX
|Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc.
ONCT
|Alta Equipment Group
ALTG
|Evolv Technology
EVLV
|Ooma, Inc.
OOMA
|Alvotech
ALVO
|FGI Industries
FGI
|PDF Solutions
PDFS
|A-Mark Precious Metals
AMRK
|FiscalNote
NOTE
|PHX Minerals
PHX
|Amprius Technologies
AMPX
|FormFactor, Inc.
FORM
|Pineapple Energy
PEGY
|Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.
AAOI
|Franklin Covey Co.
FC
|Planet Labs PBC
PL
|Applied Digital Corporation
APLD
|FTC Solar
FTCI
|Playstudios
MYPS
|Appreciate Holdings, Inc.
SFR
|Gorilla Technology Group
GRRR
|Porch Group Inc.
PRCH
|Array Technologies, Inc.
ARRY
|Harmonic Inc.
HLIT
|Quantum Corporation
QMCO
|Arteris IP
AIP
|Heron Therapeutics Inc.
HRTX
|Repay Holdings Corporation
RPAY
|Asure Software Inc.
ASUR
|Hyliion
HYLN
|Ribbon Communication
RBBN
|Aviat Networks
AVNW
|Intermex
IMXI
|Sono-Tek
SOTK
|AXT, Inc
AXTI
|inTest Corporation
INTT
|SoundHound AI
SOUN
|Beam Global
BEEM
|Issuer Direct Corporation
ISDR
|SPS Commerce
SPSC
|BioLife Solutions
BLFS
|Iteris
ITI
|Sunworks, Inc.
SUNW
|Calix, Inc.
CALX
|Kineta Inc
KA
|Super Micro Computer, Inc.
SMCI
|Cambium Networks
CMBM
|KORE Group Holdings
KORE
|Symbotic, Inc.
SYM
|Camtek
CAMT
|LendingTree
TREE
|Target Hospitality
TH
|Cantaloupe
CTLP
|Lightning eMotors
ZEV
|Telos Corporation
TLS
|Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc.
CDIO
|Manitex International Inc.
MNTX
|Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc.
TMPO
|Cepton, Inc.
CPTN
|Mayville Engineering Company
MEC
|Teradata Corp.
TDC
|Clearfield
CLFD
|MIMEDX Group
MDXG
|The Lion Electric Co.
LEV
|Crexendo, Inc.
CXDO
|Mitek Systems
MITK
|Tigo Energy, Inc.
TYGO
|CSG Systems International, Inc.
CSGS
|Mondee Holdings, Inc.
MOND
|The Toro Company
TTC
|Darktrace
DARK
|Movella Holdings Inc.
MVLA
|Transcat
TRNS
|Daseke, Inc.
DSKE
|MP Materials
MP
|Veeco Instruments Inc.
VECO
|DocGo
DCGO
|Nerdy, Inc.
NRDY
|Vertex Energy, Inc.
VTNR
|DoubleDown Interactive
DDI
|Northern Oil & Gas
NOG
|Wallbox
WBX
Thank you to our Platinum Sponsors, Faegre Drinker & Gateway and to our Gold Sponsors Vallum Advisors, the MZ Group, Issuer Direct Corp. and Baker Tilly!
Northland Capital Markets is a full-service, research-driven investment bank focused on growth companies and their institutional investors.
Our research group provides in-depth research for leading small- and mid-cap companies in the growth sectors of the economy. Northland has industry sector expertise in AI, Alternative & Renewable Energy, Business Services, Energy & Power, FinTech, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, and Technology. Northland's Investment Banking group serves corporate clients by providing financing and M&A advisory services. Northland's investment banking services include public offerings of equity and convertible securities, PIPEs and Registered Direct offerings, private placements of equity and debt securities, and merger and acquisition advisory services.
Northland Capital Markets has professionals throughout the U.S. Northland does not provide incentive, bonuses, or any type or method of additional compensation to our Investment Executives to favor or disfavor the sale of any specific company's products or services.
About Northland Securities, Inc.
Northland Capital Markets is the trade name for certain capital markets and investment banking services of Northland Securities, Inc.
Northland Securities, Inc., Member FINRA and SIPC, Registered with SEC and MSRB, is a diversified financial services firm, offering investment and finance services for government entities, financial institutions, non-profit organizations, and individual investors. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Northland Securities Northland has branch offices in Colorado, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin. This is not an offer to buy or sell securities.
For more information, news, and contacts: Please visit www.northlandsecurities.com/, 800-851-2920.
Northland Securities, Inc., 150 S. Fifth Street, Suite 3300, Minneapolis, MN 55402.
