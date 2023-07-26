Vaughan, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2023) - Delota Corp. (CSE: LOTA) ("Delota" or the "Company") spearheads the smoke-free revolution in Canada, catering to adult consumers seeking alternatives to traditional combustible tobacco. The Company is pleased to announce a new corporate social responsibility ("CSR") initiative with Parkdale Community Food Bank ("PCFB"), a registered Canadian charity that has been serving Toronto's Parkdale community with the mission of ensuring access to barrier-free food, with choice, dignity and respect for all since 2007.





Delota kicked off the partnership with PCFB for Canada Day (and to celebrate 180 Smoke's - the Company's flagship vape brand - 10th anniversary), with a donation campaign that ran from June 30, 2023 to July 2, 2023 whereby 180 Smoke contributed $1 per transaction, ultimately donating $5,000 to PCFB during the three-day period.

The Company would like to thank 180 Smoke's customers who made this first initiative such a success and is excited to announce an expanded collaboration with PCFB. Starting July 14, 2023, 180 Smoke customers can participate in a food donation drive at the following store locations:

171 East Liberty Street, Unit 118;

886 Bloor Street West;

657 Yonge Street;

429 Spadina Avenue, 2 nd Floor;

Floor; 393 Queen Street West; and

228 Queens Quay West, Unit 9.

"We would like to extend a warm invitation to all of our 180 Smoke customers to contribute to our ongoing efforts to combat hunger with PCFB by donating essential and non-perishable items at any of the participating stores," said Christina Pan, COO of Delota. "Your generosity can make a significant difference in the lives of those in need."

To ensure that donations are effective and beneficial, Delota asks that contributors limit donations to non-perishable food items, hygiene, baby, and pet products.

"As a proud Toronto-grown organization, we have a deep-rooted commitment to giving back to our vibrant city. We believe access to healthy food is a human right and we want to do our part to make sure the most vulnerable are being helped," said Pan. "By forging a partnership with the Parkdale Community Food Bank, we aim to harness the collective power of our stores, employees, networks, and customers to make meaningful differences. Together, we can build a brighter future for all."

About Parkdale Community Food Bank

The Parkdale Community Food Bank's mission is to ensure access to barrier-free food, with choice, dignity and respect for all. No questions asked, we provide food to anyone who seeks assistance from our program. We believe that access to high-quality, healthy food is a human right.

Beyond the provision of food, the Parkdale Community Food Bank must be a place of dignity, safety, respite and repose, where participants are made to feel that they are respected members of a community of mutual support. They share their gifts, and the resources available to them, based on their need, and according to their abilities. We accept all of our community members in a non-judgmental manner. By the contribution of each member to the other, we seek to lift each other up.

Find out more about PCFB here.

About Delota Corp.

Delota Corp. (CSE: LOTA) spearheads the smoke-free revolution in Canada, catering to adult consumers seeking alternatives to traditional combustible tobacco. With a strong emphasis on delivering exceptional retail experiences and carefully curated product offerings, the Company is dedicated to redefining the way people transition away from smoking. Delota's flagship brand, 180 Smoke Vape Store, stands as Ontario's largest specialty omnichannel vape retailer, fueling innovation, growth, and leadership in the retail vape space.

