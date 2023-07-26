Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.07.2023
ACCESSWIRE
26.07.2023 | 20:14
Ritani: Online Jeweler Comments on Real Housewives Alum Kelly Bensimon's Stunning Three-Stone Engagement Ring: 'A Truly Romantic Masterpiece'

Ritani Applauds the Timeless Elegance and Symbolism of Kelly Bensimon's Three-Stone Engagement Ring

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / Ritani, a leading online jeweler renowned for its exquisite craftsmanship and commitment to customer satisfaction, is thrilled to comment on the awe-inspiring engagement ring of Real Housewives alum Kelly Bensimon.

Ritani, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, Press release picture

Ritani Engagement Rings

Kelly Bensimon's engagement ring is a testament to the enduring symbolism of three-stone engagement rings, often called trilogy engagement rings. Each stone in this iconic setting represents a couple's past, present, and future together, making it an ideal choice to commemorate the journey of love and commitment.

"The most popular styles of three-stone engagement rings typically feature two smaller stones flanking a larger center stone, creating a captivating and balanced design. While the versatility of this setting allows for various diamond shapes, Kelly Bensimon's ring stands out with its three emerald-cut diamonds-a large center stone gracefully embraced by two smaller diamonds on the sides," explained Head of Product at Ritani, Ria Papasifakis.

"Three-stone engagement rings hold a special place in the hearts of many couples, and Kelly's ring exemplifies the timeless elegance and everlasting sentiment that this design embodies," she continued.

Industry experts estimate Kelly Bensimon's ring to be over five carats in total weight, with a significant value of around $250,000.

"We believe that every love story is unique, and our mission is to help couples express their commitment with a truly personalized engagement ring," added Customer Success Manager Juliet Gomes. "At Ritani, our expert artisans and customer concierge team are dedicated to guiding our customers through the process of creating a one-of-a-kind piece that symbolizes their love and devotion."

Bensimon appeared on The Real Housewives of New York City for seasons two through four. She currently excels in her real estate career with Douglas Elliman and stars in Peacock's Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy. The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy unites former New York Housewives Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, and Kristen Taekman, along with Bensimon, for an unforgettable vacation adventure in St. Barts.

If you adore Kelly Bensimon's breathtaking engagement ring, Ritani invites you to explore the possibilities of creating a custom ring of the same style or a similar setting. Embrace the romantic elegance of meaningful three-stone engagement rings tailored to your preferences and budget.

To learn more about Ritani's custom engagement ring offerings and diamonds, please visit our website or contact our customer concierge team for expert assistance and guidance.

To read more about Kelly Bensimon's engagement ring, visit: https://www.ritani.com/blogs/news/real-housewives-of-new-york-alum-kelly-bensimon-is-engaged-check%20out-her-massive-sparkler

Contact Information

Taylor Kelly
Director of Organic Growth & Content Strategy
taylork@ritani.com
(347) 805-2522

SOURCE: Ritani

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/770483/Online-Jeweler-Comments-on-Real-Housewives-Alum-Kelly-Bensimons-Stunning-Three-Stone-Engagement-Ring-A-Truly-Romantic-Masterpiece

