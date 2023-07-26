Bath & Body Works Receives Top Score for Disability Inclusion

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / Bath & Body Works



On July 26, we celebrate the 33rd anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Passed in 1990, the ADA is a landmark civil rights law that promotes inclusion and prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities.

As we recognize this important anniversary, we are proud to share that Bath & Body Works recently received a top score on the Disability Equality Index® (DEI), a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability: IN. This index is recognized as the most robust disability inclusion assessment tool in business.

"We're honored to be recognized with a top score on the Disability Equality Index," says Kelie Charles, Bath & Body Works Chief Diversity Officer. "Disability inclusion is a vital part of our effort to support equitable business processes and the diversity of our associates and communities. At Bath & Body Works, through the power of fragrance, we strive to infuse our belief that diversity, equity and inclusion make us stronger."

Bath & Body Works has been a corporate partner of Disability: IN since 2019. Our partnership was initiated from our desire to expand our inclusive purchasing practices to disability-owned businesses. Disability: IN's Supplier Diversity program is the leading third-party certifier of disability-owned business enterprises (DOBE®s), including Veteran Disability-Owned Business Enterprises (V-DOBE®s) and Service-Disabled Veteran Disability-Owned Business Enterprises (SDV-DOBE®s).

Disability: IN empowers businesses to achieve disability inclusion and equality practices not only in their supply chains, but throughout their organizations including hiring practices, work environment and digital accessibility.

Bath & Body Works participates in the Disability: IN supplier mentorship program which further supplements the development of disability-owned business and suppliers. In this year-long program, Bath & Body Works is paired with a Disability: IN-certified business owner to offer expertise, professional development and guidance. This program connects business owners with subject matter experts across our organization to better position them for growth and inclusion in corporate and government supply chains.

"The Disability: IN mentorship program has been a game-changer for me as an emerging industry leader," says Skylar Taylor, founder of Taylor Melrose Cosmetics. "This empowering dialogue with Bath & Body Works has reaffirmed my worth as a minority, LGBTQAI+ and disability-owned business, fostering equity in our industry. The meaning and empowerment this opportunity has brought to my personal and professional life are immeasurable."

Bath & Body Works also supports disability inclusion through our inclusion resource group HAVEN. HAVEN's mission is to educate and provide awareness on the impacts and intersections of disability and nurture an inclusive, accessible and caring workplace where we all can thrive.

For more information about disability inclusion at Bath & Body Works, visit bbwinc.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bath & Body Works on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Bath & Body Works

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bath-body-works

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bath & Body Works

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/770510/Bath-Body-Works-Receives-Top-Score-for-Disability-Inclusion