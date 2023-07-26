Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2023) - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) will release its second quarter 2023 financial results before market open on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

The company will hold an investor conference call to discuss the Q2 2023 financial results at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time / 7:30 a.m. Pacific Standard Time / 4:30 p.m. Central European Time on the same day. The conference call will conclude with a question-and-answer (Q&A) session. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.

To view the webcast, use the following: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3envh996.

Analysts are invited to join by phone for the Q&A using the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI41a67c7e4bc743e7975234c0ae560d1a.

An audio webcast recording of the conference call, together with supporting presentation slides, will be available on Ivanhoe Mines' website at www.ivanhoemines.com.

After issuance, the Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be available at www.ivanhoemines.com and www.sedar.com.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa; the expansion of the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the DRC, the construction of the tier-one Platreef palladium-rhodium-platinum-nickel-copper-gold project in South Africa; and the restart of the historic ultra-high-grade Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the DRC.

Ivanhoe Mines is also exploring for new copper discoveries across its circa 2,400km2 of 90-100% owned exploration licences in the Western Foreland, which are located adjacent to, or in close proximity to, the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the DRC.

Information contact

Investors

Vancouver: Matthew Keevil +1.604.558.1034

London: Tommy Horton +44 7866 913 207

