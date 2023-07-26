Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2023) - Xybion Digital Inc. (TSXV: XYBN) ("Xybion" or the "Company") would like to remind the holders of warrants issued on November 15, 2021 (the "Warrants") of the approaching expiry of their warrants. The Warrants were issued pursuant to the automatic exchange of subscription receipts in connection with the Company's qualifying transaction, under a warrant indenture between Xybion BC Finco Ltd., Xybion Corporation, Gravitas One Capital Corp. and TSX Trust Company (the "Warrant Agent") dated August 6, 2021 (the "Warrant Indenture").

Under the terms of the Warrant Indenture, the Warrants are set to expire at 5:00pm (Toronto time) on November 15, 2023 (the "Expiry Time"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $3.85 and detailed instructions on how to exercise can be found on the Warrant Indenture, available on SEDAR. Any Warrants remaining unexercised after the Expiry Time will be cancelled and will thereafter be of no force or effect.

For holders wishing to exercise their Warrants, please contact your investment advisor or the Warrant Agent.

About Xybion Digital Inc.

Xybion is a global SaaS company that helps enterprise life sciences organizations accelerate new drug development into approved medicines that may save lives and keep employees safe. We digitize drug research and development, laboratory testing, regulatory approvals, and pharmaceutical manufacturing on a single, unified cloud platform that is cost-effective, ready to deploy, and easy to use. Xybion has over 160 clients in 29 countries using its low-code software to accelerate timelines, improve compliance, expand capacity, minimize operating risks, and reduce expenses while keeping employees safe.

Learn more about Xybion at https://www.xybion.com/.



For further information: For more information regarding Xybion Digital Inc., please contact Pradip Banerjee, Chief Executive Officer, PBanerjee@xybion.com, 609-512-5790 x122.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/174988