ICONplc (NASDAQ: ICLR) ("ICON"), a world-leading healthcare intelligence and clinical research organisation, today announced that all resolutions at the Annual General Meeting of the Company (AGM) held on July 25, 2023 (which resolutions had all been recommended by the Board) were all duly passed by shareholders. These resolutions were set out in the Notice of the AGM sent to shareholders dated June 12, 2023 and are available on the ICON plc website.

Forms of Proxy were received by ICON plc before the meeting, appointing proxies and giving them the following voting instructions:

RESOLUTION NUMBER RESOLUTION TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTES VOTE FOR VOTE AGAINST VOTE WITHHELD 1.1 To re-elect Mr. Ciaran Murray 71,566,816 70,257,312 1,283,072 26,432 1.2 To re-elect Dr. Steve Cutler 71,566,816 70,903,974 632,917 29,925 1.3 To re-elect Mr. Rónán Murphy 71,566,816 69,894,181 1,641,749 30,886 1.4 To elect Dr. John Climax 71,566,816 70,821,384 718,792 26,640 1.5 To elect Mr. Eugene McCague 71,566,816 68,831,265 1,329,888 1,405,663 1.6 To elect Ms. Joan Garahy 71,566,816 70,288,846 1,254,430 23,540 1.7 To elect Ms. Julie O'Neill 71,566,816 69,926,700 1,616,658 23,458 1.8 To elect Dr. Linda Grais 71,566,816 71,142,315 400,259 24,242 2 To receive accounts and reports 71,566,816 71,313,021 37,082 216,713 3 To authorise the fixing of the auditors' remuneration 71,566,816 65,266,861 6,274,208 25,747 4 To authorise the Company to allot shares 71,566,816 70,341,037 1,193,501 32,278 5** To disapply pre-emption rights 71,566,816 69,227,283 2,262,331 77,202 6** To authorise the Company to make market purchases of shares 71,566,816 70,734,103 605,870 226,843 7** To authorise the price range at which the Company can reissue shares it holds as treasury shares 71,566,816 70,966,963 534,802 65,051

** Special Resolution. All resolutions are ordinary resolutions unless otherwise stated.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and information currently available, including current economic and industry conditions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actual results, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those stated in this press release. The forward-looking statements are subject to future events, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the statements, including, but not limited to, the ability to enter into new contracts, maintain client relationships, manage the opening of new offices and offering of new services, the integration of new business mergers and acquisitions, the impact of COVID-19 on our business, as well as other economic and global market conditions and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in SEC reports filed by ICON, all of which are difficult to predict and some of which are beyond our control. For these reasons, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. The word "expected" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information about the risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements may be found in SEC reports filed by ICON, including its Form 20-F, F-1, F-4, S-8, F-3 and certain other reports, which are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

ICON plc is a world-leading healthcare intelligence and clinical research organization. From molecule to medicine, we advance clinical research providing outsourced services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organizations. We develop new innovations, drive emerging therapies forward and improve patient lives. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON employed approximately 41,160 employees in 108 locations in 53 countries as at June 30, 2023. For further information about ICON, visit: www.iconplc.com.

Source: ICON plc

ICON/ICLR-F

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230726555975/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations +1888 381 7923 or

Brendan Brennan Chief Financial Officer +353 1 291 2000

Kate Haven Vice President Investor Relations +1888 381 7923

All at ICON.