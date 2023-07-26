

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $7.79 billion, or $2.98 per share. This compares with $6.69 billion, or $2.46 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.0% to $32.00 billion from $28.82 billion last year.



Meta Platforms, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $7.79 Bln. vs. $6.69 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.98 vs. $2.46 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.63 -Revenue (Q2): $32.00 Bln vs. $28.82 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken