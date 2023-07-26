TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) ("TechnipFMC" or the "Company") announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has authorized and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share. The Company intends to pay dividends on a quarterly basis, and this dividend represents $0.20 per share on an annualized basis.

The Board has also authorized additional share repurchase of up to $400 million. Together with the existing program, the Company's total share repurchase authorization has increased to $800 million, of which $200 million has been completed to date. The remaining authorization to repurchase up to $600 million represents more than seven percent of the Company's outstanding shares at today's closing price.

Doug Pferdehirt, TechnipFMC's Chair and CEO, stated, "The initiation of a quarterly dividend and increase to our existing share repurchase authorization further demonstrate our commitment to maximize shareholder value through the return of capital to our shareholders. This builds upon the $200 million of shares we repurchased over the last twelve months."

"We are also announcing a new commitment to return more than 60% of our annual free cash flow(1) to shareholders through at least 2025, which reflects our confidence in the long-term outlook for our Company. We continue to believe that our shares are undervalued today, as evidenced by the doubling of our existing share repurchase authorization. Our current expectation is that the majority of shareholder distributions will come from share repurchase, with the potential to grow the dividend over time."

The cash dividend of $0.05 per share is payable on or shortly after September 6, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on the New York Stock Exchange on August 22, 2023. The ex-dividend date is August 21, 2023.

The Company expects to repurchase shares from time to time through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, Rule 10b5-1 plans, and any other means in accordance with applicable securities laws. The share repurchase program does not obligate the Company to repurchase shares and may be suspended or discontinued at any time at the Company's discretion.

(1) Free cash flow is calculated as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.

