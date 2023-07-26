Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Wirklich gigantischer Auftrag für NuGen Medical!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MYR8 | ISIN: CA54928Q1081 | Ticker-Symbol: LKT
Tradegate
26.07.23
14:25 Uhr
0,264 Euro
-0,015
-5,39 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LUCARA DIAMOND CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LUCARA DIAMOND CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2600,28926.07.
0,2610,29326.07.
PR Newswire
26.07.2023 | 23:06
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Lucara Diamond Corp.: LUCARA SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS TO BE RELEASED WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUC) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") announces that it will be publishing its 2023 Second Quarter Results on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 after market close in North America. Please view PDF version

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 7:00am Pacific, 10:00am Eastern, 3:00pm UK, 4:00pm CET.

CONFERENCE CALL:

To join the conference call please use the following link https://emportal.ink/44C1eWS or the phone numbers listed below.

Conference ID:
88318539 / Lucara Diamond

Dial-In Numbers:

Toll-Free Participant Dial-In North America

(+1) 888 390 0605

UK Toll free

0800 652 2435

Local Toronto

(+1) 416 764 8609

Webcast:

To view the live webcast presentation, please log on using this direct link: https://app.webinar.net/5XdGxGqNErz

The presentation slideshow will also be available in PDF format for download from the Lucara website (Link to presentation).

Conference Replay:

A replay of the telephone conference will be available two hours after the completion of the call until August 17, 2023.

Replay number (Toll Free North America)

(+1) 888 390 0541

Replay number (Local)

(+1) 416 764 8677

The pass code for the replay is: 318539 #.

On behalf of the Board,

Eira Thomas
President and Chief Executive Officer

Follow Lucara Diamond on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn

ABOUT LUCARA

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana and owns a 100% interest in Clara Diamond Solutions, a secure, digital sales platform positioned to modernize the existing diamond supply chain and ensure diamond provenance from mine to finger. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment and community relations.

The information in this release is accurate at the time of distribution but may be superseded or qualified by subsequent news releases.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 2:00pm Pacific Time on July 26, 2023.

Hannah Reynish, Investor Relations & Communications, +1 604 674 0272, info@lucaradiamond.com; Sweden, Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations & Public Relations, +46 701 112615, reriksson@rive6.ch; UK Public Relations, Charles Vivian / Jos Simson, Tavistock, +44 79 772 97903, lucara@tavistock.co.uk

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lucara-second-quarter-2023-results-to-be-released-wednesday-august-9-2023-301886626.html

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.