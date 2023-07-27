

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $131.3 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $839.8 million, or $2.20 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Annaly Capital Management Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.72 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Annaly Capital Management Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $131.3 Mln. vs. $839.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.27 vs. $2.20 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.74



