Loop Energy Inc: Loop Energy Announces Voting Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / Loop EnergyTM (TSX:LPEN) is pleased to announce that all of the nominees proposed as Directors and listed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 12, 2023 (the "Circular") were elected as Directors of Loop Energy at its Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on June 22, 2023 (the "Meeting"). At the AGM, KPMG LLP were also reappointed as auditors of Loop Energy. According to proxies received, the votes at the Meeting were as follows:

Election of Directors

Nominee Outcome of Vote Votes For Votes Withheld Andreas Truckenbrodt Approved 9,989,440 (98.35%) 167,273 (1.65%) Ben Nyland Approved 8,588,330 (84.56%) 1,568,383 (15.44%) Brad Miller Approved 10,051,679 (98.97%) 105,034 (1.03%) Chris Clulow Approved 10,050,929 (98.96%) 105,784 (1.04%) Kent Thexton Approved 8,617,155 (84.84%) 1,539,558 (15.16%) Paul Cataford Approved 10,105,053 (99.49%) 51,660 (0.51%) Sophia Langlois Approved 10,051,046 (98.96%) 105,667 (1.04%)

2. Appointment of Auditors

Nominee Outcome of Vote Votes For Votes Withheld KPMG LLP Approved 10,145,277 (99.89%) 11,436 (0.11%)

No additional shares were voted at the Meeting. Total votes cast at the Meeting were 10,159,713 representing 29.61% of the outstanding shares of the Company.

About Loop Energy Inc.

Loop Energy is a leading designer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cell systems targeted for the electrification of commercial vehicles, including light commercial vehicles, transit buses and medium and heavy-duty trucks. Loop Energy's products feature the company's proprietary eFlow technology in the fuel cell stack's bipolar plates. eFlow is designed to enable commercial customers to achieve performance maximization and cost minimization. Loop Energy works with OEMs and major vehicle sub-system suppliers to enable the production of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles. For more information about how Loop Energy is driving towards a zero-emissions future, visit?www.loopenergy.com.

Loop Energy Investor Inquiries:

Natalie Arseneau | Tel: +1 604.222.3400 Ext. 418 | investors@loopenergy.com

Loop Energy Media Inquiries:

Ethan Hugh | Tel: +1 604.222.3400 Ext. 304 | ethan.hugh@loopenergy.com

SOURCE: Loop Energy Inc

