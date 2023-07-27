Avila Energy Corporation is Pleased to Announce the Completion of all Terms of Settlement with MTT and the Issuance of the Licensed Rights for the Manufacturing, Sale, Supply and Servicing of MTT's EnerTwin in Canada and the United States of America

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / Avila Energy Corporation ("Avila" or the "Company" or "Avila Energy"), trading symbol (CSE:VIK)(OTC PINK:PTRVF)(FRA:6HG0), is pleased to announce the completion of all terms of settlement with MTT and the Issuance of the Licensed Rights for the Manufacturing, Sale, Supply and Servicing of MTT's EnerTwin in Canada and the United States of America

Avila Energy Corporation is pleased to confirm that all financial obligations have been paid in full to MTT and that as of July 25th, 2023, Avila's investments to date of € 4,160,000 have resulted in the following:

Avila Energy Corporation and MTT confirms that Avila's license, as agreed on June 26, 2023, to manufacture, sell and service the EnerTwin in Canada and the United States of America is now in effect as of July 25, 2023, and has been released from escrow by MTT. The up-front license fee paid being € 1,500,000, or approximately CDN $ 2,205,000.** Avila Energy Corporation is to receive 12,328 (twelve-thousand, three-hundred twenty-eight) non-voting shares of MTT (the "Shares"), at this moment representing 15% of the issued share capital of MTT at a price of € 202.80 per Share, the total investment being € 2,500,000, or approximately CDN $ 3,675,000.** The shares are subject to the provisions that in the event Avila does not sell 5,000 EnerTwin units on or before July 1, 2026, MTT retains the right to repurchase the shares for cancellation at a cost of one (1) Euro. Initiation of CSA and UL Certification at a cost € 135,350.40 and interest expense totaling € 26,649.60

**Assumes an exchange rate of 1 Euro = CDN $ 1.47

"MTT is pleased that the issues between companies now have been fully resolved. In accordance with the License Agreement, MTT looks forward to start working on Phase 2, of the adaptations required to acquire CSA/UL certification for the EnerTwin and to continue to support Avila with the introduction of the EnerTwin to the Canadian and North American markets," said Willy Ahout, CEO of MTT.

"Avila is also pleased to have reached this milestone and looks forward to collaborating with MTT on the technical transfer and ramp up sales in North America," said Leonard B. Van Betuw, President & CEO. "The Company anticipates that it will be commencing the acceptance of orders by late August of 2023, that will be conditional on their application and/or the timing of the CSA/UL certification."

About Avila Energy Corporation

The Company is an emerging CSE listed corporation trading under the symbol ('VIK'), and in combination with an expanding portfolio of 100% Owned and Operated oil and natural gas production, pipelines and facilities is a licensed producer, explorer, and developer of Energy in Canada. The Company's long-term vision is to achieve through the implementation of a closed system of carbon capture and sequestration, an established path towards the material reduction of Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 emissions and continues to work towards becoming a vertically Integrated Carbon Neutral Energy Producer. The Company's goals are to be achieved by focusing on the application of proven geological, geophysical, engineering, and production techniques in combination and the direct sale of energy to both residential and commercial consumers.

About Micro Turbine Technology (MTT)

MTT is a high-tech scale-up company located in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that developed a patented micro turbine technology to be used in several applications. The first application has been the development of the EnerTwin micro-Combined Heat Power system, a small high end 3,2kWe power plant for domestic and SME applications. Because of its very high efficiency the EnerTwin can be classified as clean tech product. It operates on Natural gas, (Bio)LPG, Green gas, Biomethane or a gas mixture containing at present up to 23% of Hydrogen, to be increased to 100% Hydrogen expected to be commercial by 2027, offering a future proof solution for the energy transition. MTT has invested the new capital from Avila in the ramp up of operations at of its owned and operated production facilities in Eindhoven to facilitate the increased sales and distribution of the EnerTwin in the European market.

For further information please contact: Ronnie Shporer, Investor Relations, North America or Peter Nesveda, Investor Relations, International or Leonard B. Van Betuw, President & CEO Emails: Ronnie Shporer: ron.s@avilaenergy.com Peter Nesveda: peter@intuitiveaustralia.com.au Leonard B. Van Betuw: leonard.v@avilaenergy.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Leonard B. Van Betuw

President & CEO

Caution; see attached Forward-Looking Information & Forward-Looking Cautionary Statements

Forward-Looking Information & Forward-Looking Cautionary Statements

