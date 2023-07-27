ZEUUS INC.: ZEUUS Inc, Announces Biography by Nick Dunehew at Brooksy Society on Founder and Chairman of ZEUUS Bassam Al-Mutawa

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / ZEUUS Inc. announces that The Brooksy Society has released an interview with Bassam Al Mutawa.

In it Bassam says "what I'm working on right now (ZEUUS) will be worth more than what I've made in the last 40 years."

See here to read the full interview: https://brooksysociety.com/bassam-al-mutawa-zeuus/

About ZEUUS Inc.

ZEUUS has three key divisions that are designed to synergistically address market opportunities. They are as follows:

ZEUUS Data Centers, will focus on delivering modern and modular state of the art Data Centers, that are safe, efficient, and cost effective.

ZEUUS Cyber Security, will focus on data protection both inside and outside the data centers of ZEUUS by providing end-to-end continuous cyber security.

ZEUUS Energy is focused on developing and producing carbon neutral efficient green energy solutions.

By combining the power of its three divisions, ZEUUS intends to deliver cost-effective sustainable solutions to its customers.

The Company believes that it has strong economic prospects by the following dynamics of the data storage, green energy generation and cyber security.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.zeuus.com

Information on our website does not constitute a part of this press release.

