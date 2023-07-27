Anzeige
27.07.2023
ZEUUS INC.: ZEUUS Inc, Announces Biography by Nick Dunehew at Brooksy Society on Founder and Chairman of ZEUUS Bassam Al-Mutawa

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / ZEUUS Inc. announces that The Brooksy Society has released an interview with Bassam Al Mutawa.

In it Bassam says "what I'm working on right now (ZEUUS) will be worth more than what I've made in the last 40 years."

See here to read the full interview: https://brooksysociety.com/bassam-al-mutawa-zeuus/

About ZEUUS Inc.

ZEUUS has three key divisions that are designed to synergistically address market opportunities. They are as follows:

  • ZEUUS Data Centers, will focus on delivering modern and modular state of the art Data Centers, that are safe, efficient, and cost effective.
  • ZEUUS Cyber Security, will focus on data protection both inside and outside the data centers of ZEUUS by providing end-to-end continuous cyber security.
  • ZEUUS Energy is focused on developing and producing carbon neutral efficient green energy solutions.

By combining the power of its three divisions, ZEUUS intends to deliver cost-effective sustainable solutions to its customers.

The Company believes that it has strong economic prospects by the following dynamics of the data storage, green energy generation and cyber security.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.zeuus.com

Information on our website does not constitute a part of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in ZEUUS, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects ZEUUS, Inc.'s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. ZEUUS, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

CONTACT DETAILS

For further information please refer to:
Website: ZEUUS.COM
Email: info@zeuus.com

SOURCE: ZEUUS INC.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/770574/ZEUUS-Inc-Announces-Biography-by-Nick-Dunehew-at-Brooksy-Society-on-Founder-and-Chairman-of-ZEUUS-Bassam-Al-Mutawa

