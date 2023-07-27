On July 23, 2023, the 4th Oriental Civilization Forum was held in Beijing. Guests had heated discussions on the value of Mencius' thoughts for modern challenges, sustainable development, civilization rejuvenation and mutual learning, Confucianism and a community of a shared future for mankind.

Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2023) - The highly anticipated 4th Oriental Civilization Forum, hosted by the Mencius Foundation, took place in Beijing on July 23, 2023. The forum, titled "Civilization Exchanges and Mutual Learning: The Importance of Mencius' Wisdom in Our Society," brought together over a hundred guests and scholars from various fields such as politics, culture, art, humanities, economics, and media, both domestic and international. The event aimed to discuss the relevance of Mencius' thoughts in modern society, sustainable development, the revival of civilization, and the importance of Confucius' ideas for a harmonious future.

Notable figures such as Jeffrey Meng, Chairman of the Mencius Foundation, Supachai Panitchpakdi, Chairman of the Advisory Board of the Mencius Foundation, and former Secretary-General of UNCTAD and former Director-General of the World Trade Organization, sent their warm wishes and shared their insights on the significance of Oriental wisdom and civilization.





Jeffrey Meng, Chairman of the Mencius Foundation

During the forum, renowned economist Jeffrey Sachs, shared his thoughts on the interconnectedness of the world and the crucial need for global values and ethics to guide our deeply interconnected society. Sachs commended, the global civilizations initiatives launched by President Xi Jinping, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and understanding among civilizations. The Oriental Civilization Forum, according to Sachs, plays a vital role in fostering global harmony and mutual understanding.

The forum also highlighted the shared ideas of Mencius and Aristotle, two great thinkers from East and West. Participants explored the rich legacy of Confucianism and its practical wisdom in shaping national character, governance, and response to societal challenges.

Various experts and scholars offered their valuable perspectives on Mencius' teachings and their implications in modern society. They discussed diverse topics such as ergonomics, filial piety, the unity of heaven and man, the importance of respecting cultural diversity, and creative transformations of Chinese traditional culture.





Jeffrey Sachs, Economics Professor at Columbia University



The event also included the launch of the Traditional Chinese Medicine Initiative and the International Qin Composing Competition. Attendees were treated to mesmerizing performances, including Qin playing, Qin singing, and a shadow puppet play.





Discussion and sharing insights

"The Oriental Civilization" series forums, organized by the Mencius Foundation, aim to promote the thoughts of Confucius and Mencius, enhance understanding between different civilizations, address misconceptions, and foster global cooperation and mutual respect. These efforts contribute to lasting peace and global prosperity.





Music Performance

About the Mencius Foundation:

The Mencius Foundation is a leading organization focused on promoting civilizational dialogues, enhancing mutual understanding and respect among varied civilizations, and advocating for peaceful coexistence and global prosperity. Established in 2003, the Foundation believes in the power of education, dialogues, and research to build bridges across cultural and civilizational divides.

