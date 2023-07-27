

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGYY, MBGAF) increased full-year guidance.



The German automotive giant now anticipates EBIT in 2023 at the same level as last year. Previously it was expected to be slightly below last year.



The company now projects annual Industrial Free Cash Flow to be slightly above the prior-year level. Previously it was expected to be at the same level.



Mercedes-Benz Vans now expects annual adjusted Return on Sales to be between 13% and 15% compared to the prior estimation of 11% to 13%.



Mercedes-Benz Group said that its second quarter preliminary EBIT increased to 5.0 billion euros, mainly resulting from the higher EBIT of the Mercedes-Benz Vans division.



The full quarterly results and interim report will be published on July 27th, 2023.



