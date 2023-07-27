Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2023) - York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTC Pink: YORKF) (FSE: 5DE0) (the "Company" or "York"), is pleased to announce that the Company held its annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") today, pursuant to which the following matters were voted upon and approved by the shareholders of the Company:

the approval of the statutory plan of arrangement (the " Arrangement ") pursuant to the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) whereby the Company will spin-out all of the issued and outstanding shares of its wholly-owned subsidiary Phoenix Gold Resources (Holdings) Ltd. (" Spinco ") which owns the Company's non-core assets, the Plumas and Eldorado Projects (collectively known as the " Phoenix Gold Project ");

the election of six members to the board of directors of the Company;

the appointment of MS Partners LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors of the Company to fix their remuneration;

the approval of the Company's restricted share unit plan (the " RSU Plan "); and

the approval of the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan (the "Option Plan"), all as more particularly described in the Company's management information circular dated June 21, 2023 (the "Circular")

The previous 10% rolling stock option plan of the Company was approved by the Company's shareholders on April 14, 2022 and the Option Plan was re-approved as the current stock option plan in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") by the board of directors effective June 12, 2023, subject to approval of the shareholders and the Exchange. The maximum number of common shares which may be issued under the Option Plan is 10% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares (the "Shares") as of the date of grant. The maximum number of restricted share units ("RSUs") that may be granted under the RSU Plan shall not exceed 6,852,894 Shares, and each RSU entitles the holder, subject to vesting of at least one year from the date of grant and any such other conditions as the directors may determine, to receive one Share. The maximum aggregate number of Shares issuable to insiders of the Company (as a group) under the Option Plan and RSU Plan shall together collectively not exceed 10% of the issued and outstanding number of Shares. A copy of each of the Option Plan and the RSU Plan was appended to the Circular and is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Subject to the approval of the Supreme Court of British Columbia and final TSX Venture Exchange approval, the board will set the effective date of the Arrangement, following which, shareholders of the Company will ultimately own shares in two reporting companies: Spinco, which will focus on the development of the Phoenix Gold Project, and York, which will continue to focus on the development of the York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project and the Bottom Brook Rare Earth Elements Project, both located in western Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

