

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ParaZero Technologies Ltd. said that it has priced its initial public offering of 1.95 million shares at a price to the public of $4.00 per share.



The ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol PRZO on July 27, 2023.



The company expects the gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, to be $7.8 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriter's over-allotment option.



The offering is expected to close on July 31, 2023.



In addition, ParaZero has granted Aegis Capital Corp. a 45-day option to purchase up to 292,500 additional ordinary shares at the initial price to the public, less underwriting discounts and commissions. If Aegis exercises the option in full, the aggregate proceeds of the base offering and over-allotment are expected to be about $9.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses.



The company noted that it expects to use the net proceeds from the initial public offering for research and development of new technologies as well as existing products, marketing and sales efforts in new territories, to discharge certain indebtedness, for working capital and general corporate purposes and possible future acquisitions.



ParaZero Technologies Ltd. is an aerospace company that is focused on drone safety systems and engaged in the business of designing, developing, and providing what we believe are best-in-class autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drones, also known as unmanned aerial systems.



