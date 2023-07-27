Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2023) - Invest Inc., an AI-powered fintech and adtech startup, proudly announces the appointment of Jas Mathur as their Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With his extensive experience in the online and tech industries, Mathur is set to lead Invest Inc. to new heights in their mission to revolutionize retail investing through advanced technology. Invest Inc. has gained recognition for its cutting-edge ecosystem, which seamlessly integrates fintech and adtech applications. At the heart of this ecosystem is their revolutionary investment research platform that harnesses the power of advanced machine learning to provide retail investors with personalized, institutional-grade market insights and decision-making tools. The platform's democratization of financial data enables investors of all backgrounds and experience levels to access comprehensive market intelligence. Jas Mathur's appointment as CMO signifies Invest Inc.'s commitment to driving innovation and enhancing user experience. With his deep understanding of the online and tech sectors, Mathur will play a pivotal role in expanding the platform's capabilities and reach.

"Invest Inc. is changing the landscape of retail investing, and I am thrilled to be part of this visionary team," stated Jas Mathur. With his expertise and entrepreneurial spirit, Mathur is poised to drive Invest Inc.'s marketing strategies and expand its reach to a broader audience.

Invest Inc. is at the forefront of blending fintech and adtech through an ecosystem of cutting-edge applications. Beyond empowering investors with data, Invest Inc. enriches user engagement through free, competitive trading competitions. These competitions enable users to put their investment skills to the test against their peers, offering substantial cash prizes as incentives. Such friendly competition not only stimulates user participation but also fosters a dynamic learning environment for retail investors to hone their strategies in a risk-free setting. In addition, Invest Inc. has carved out a unique niche for advertisers and public companies, offering a state-of-the-art AI-driven ad recommendation engine. This feature enables brands to reach a highly engaged audience, creating opportunities for increased brand awareness and lead generation. The platform's self-serve ad portal simplifies campaign management, offering a range of ad formats to cater to diverse marketing objectives. With these advanced features, Invest Inc. has become the go-to platform for advertisers aiming for targeted outreach and optimal marketing performance.

For more information about Invest Inc., go to www.invest.inc.

Contact: Jas Mathur

jas@invest.inc

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/175042