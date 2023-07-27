DJ Second quarter 2023 results: "Navigating successfully a recessionary European environment"

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Quarter Results Second quarter 2023 results: "Navigating successfully a recessionary European environment" 27-Jul-2023 / 06:56 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Second quarter 2023 results1 "Navigating successfully a recessionary European environment" Luxembourg, July 27, 2023 (07:00 CET) - Aperam (referred to as "Aperam" or the "Company") (Amsterdam, Luxembourg, Paris, Brussels: APAM, NYRS: APEMY), announced today results for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Highlights -- Health and Safety: LTI frequency rate of 2.8x in Q2 2023 compared to 2.1x in Q1 2023 -- Shipments of 550 thousand tonnes in Q2 2023, a 7% decrease compared to shipments of 591 thousand tonnes in Q1 2023 -- EBITDA of EUR 103 million in Q2 2023, compared to EBITDA of EUR 127 million in Q1 2023 -- Net income of EUR 43 million in Q2 2023, compared to EUR 132 million in Q1 2023 -- Basic earnings per share of EUR 0.60 in Q2 2023, compared to EUR 1.83 in Q1 2023 -- Free cash flow before dividend and share buy-back amounted to EUR 1 million in Q2 2023, compared to EUR 85 million in Q1 2023 -- Net financial debt of EUR 461 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to EUR 419 million as of March 31, 2023

Strategic initiatives

-- Leadership Journey®?2 Phase 4:? Gains reached EUR 16 million in Q2 2023 and a cumulative EUR 150 million already reached the target gains of EUR 150 million over the period 2021 to 2023.

Prospects[1]

-- Q3 2023 EBITDA is expected to decrease versus Q2 2023 -- We guide for higher Q3 2023 net financial debt Timoteo Di Maulo, CEO of Aperam, commented: "We knew that the second quarter would be tough, but the actual situation in Europe has taken a turn for the worse. Persistent destocking caused demand at the seasonal peak to reach rock bottom and prices marked new all time lows. The resulting pressure on margins was further aggravated by substantial inventory valuation charges. In this perspective the second quarter demonstrates Aperam's resilience through its differentiated value chain. Our Recycling, Alloys and Brazil operations performed solidly and added stability. We expect the environment to remain extremely challenging. Additional self-help measures will be our key focus in the coming months to strengthen competitiveness, increase flexibility and improve results on top of the Leadership Journey?."

Financial Highlights (on the basis of financial information prepared under IFRS)

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated) Q2 23 Q1 23 Q2 22 H1 23 H1 22 Sales 1,702 1,876 2,457 3,578 4,722 Operating income 54 81 356 135 622 Net income attributable to equity holders of the parent 43 132 317 175 504 Basic earnings per share (EUR) 0.60 1.83 4.16 2.43 6.57 Diluted earnings per share (EUR) 0.59 1.83 4.15 2.41 6.55 Free cash flow before dividend and share buy-back 1 85 170 86 67 Net Financial Debt (at the end of the period) 461 419 571 461 571 Adj. EBITDA 103 127 402 230 765 Exceptional items - - - - (53) EBITDA 103 127 402 230 712 Adj. EBITDA/tonne (EUR) 187 215 633 202 585 EBITDA/tonne (EUR) 187 215 633 202 544 Shipments (000t) 550 591 635 1,141 1,308

Health & Safety results

Health and Safety performance based on Aperam personnel figures and contractors' lost time injury frequency rate was 2.8x in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 2.1x in the first quarter of 2023.

Financial results analysis for the three-month period ending June 30, 2023

Sales for the second quarter of 2023 decreased by 9.3% at EUR 1,702 million compared to EUR 1,876 million for the first quarter of 2023. Shipments decreased from 591 thousand tonnes in the first quarter of 2023 to 550 thousand tonnes in the second quarter of 2023, due to an extremely low demand in Europe.

EBITDA decreased during the quarter to EUR 103 million from EUR 127 million predominantly due to a price / cost squeeze, significant inventory valuation charges and lower volumes.

Depreciation and amortization expense was EUR (49) million for the second quarter of 2023.

Aperam had an operating income for the second quarter of 2023 of EUR 54 million compared to an operating income of EUR 81 million for the previous quarter.

Financing costs, net, including the FX and derivatives result for the second quarter of 2023 were slightly negative at EUR (1) million. Cash cost of financing was EUR (7) million during the quarter.

Income tax expense was EUR (9) million during the second quarter of 2023.

The net result recorded by the Company was a profit of EUR 43 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to a profit of EUR 132 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Cash flows from operations for the second quarter of 2023 were at EUR 63 million, including a working capital decrease of EUR 3 million. CAPEX for the second quarter was EUR (58) million.

Free cash flow before dividend and share buyback for the second quarter of 2023 amounted to EUR 1 million, compared to EUR 85 million for the first quarter of 2023.

During the second quarter of 2023, cash returns to shareholders amounted to EUR 36 million, consisting fully of dividend.

Operating segment results analysis

Stainless & Electrical Steel (1)

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated) Q2 23 Q1 23 Q2 22 H1 23 H1 22 Sales 1,050 1,233 1,643 2,283 3,166 EBITDA 52 80 328 132 600 Depreciation & amortization (26) (25) (25) (51) (50) Operating income 26 55 303 81 550 Steel shipments (000t) 373 399 432 772 877 Average steel selling price (EUR/t) 2,713 2,982 3,709 2,852 3,529

(1) Amounts are shown prior to intra-group eliminations

The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment had sales of EUR 1,050 million for the second quarter of 2023. This represents a 14.8% decrease compared to sales of EUR 1,233 million for the first quarter of 2023. Steel shipments during the second quarter were 373 thousand tonnes, a decrease of 6.5% compared to shipments of 399 thousand tonnes during the previous quarter. Shipments in Brazil increased seasonally but shipments in Europe hit historically low levels for Q2. Average steel selling prices for the Stainless & Electrical Steel segment decreased by 9.0% compared to the previous quarter.

The segment generated an EBITDA of EUR 52 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to EUR 80 million for the first quarter of 2023. EBITDA decreased as a price / cost squeeze, higher inventory valuation charges and lower volumes more than compensated cost improvements through the Leadership Journey?.

Depreciation and amortization expense was EUR (26) million for the second quarter of 2023.

The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment had an operating income of EUR 26 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to an operating income of EUR 55 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Services & Solutions (1)

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated) Q2 23 Q1 23 Q2 22 H1 23 H1 22 Sales 539 671 832 1,210 1,677 EBITDA (7) 13 45 6 118 Depreciation & amortization (4) (3) (3) (7) (6) Operating income / (loss) (11) 10 42 (1) 112 Steel shipments (000t) 150 180 172 330 371 Average steel selling price (EUR/t) 3,467 3,603 4,645 3,542 4,345

(1) Amounts are shown prior to intra-group eliminations

The Services & Solutions segment had sales of EUR 539 million for the second quarter of 2023, representing a decrease of 19.7% compared to sales of EUR 671 million for the first quarter of 2023. For the second quarter of 2023, steel shipments were 150 thousand tonnes compared to 180 thousand tonnes during the previous quarter. Average steel selling prices for the Services & Solutions' segment were 3.8% lower during the second quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2023.

The EBITDA of the segment was negative at EUR (7) million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to an EBITDA of EUR 13 million for the first quarter of 2023. EBITDA decreased due to higher inventory valuation charges, lower realized prices and lower volumes.

Depreciation and amortization expense was EUR (4) million for the second quarter of 2023.

The Services & Solutions segment had an operating loss of EUR (11) million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to an operating income of EUR 10 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Alloys & Specialties(1)

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated) Q2 23 Q1 23 Q2 22 H1 23 H1 22 Sales 259 211 162 470 310 EBITDA 17 11 15 28 36 Depreciation & amortization (2) (3) (3) (5) (5) Operating income 15 8 12 23 31 Steel shipments (000t) 9 9 7 18 14 Average steel selling price (EUR/t) 26,654 22,733 23,461 24,760 21,713

(1) Amounts are shown prior to intra-group eliminations

