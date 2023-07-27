Second quarter 2023 results: SCOR generates EUR 192 million net income in Q2 2023, contributing to EUR 502 million net income in H1 2023

Press Release

27 July 2023 - N° 15

Second quarter 2023 results

SCOR generatesEUR192 millionnet income in Q2 2023, contributing to EUR 502 million net income in H1 2023

Insurance revenue of EUR 3,930 million in Q2 2023, up +4.3% 1 compared to Q2 2022

of EUR 3,930 million in Q2 2023, up +4.3% compared to Q2 2022 P&C combined ratio of 88.5% (-24.6 pts compared to Q2 2022)

of 88.5% (-24.6 pts compared to Q2 2022) L&H insurance service result of EUR 140 million, up +103.7% compared to Q2 2022

of EUR 140 million, up +103.7% compared to Q2 2022 Investments regular income yield of 3.1% (+0.9 pts compared to Q2 2022) P&C new business CSM of EUR 271 million and L&H new business CSM 2 of EUR 96 million in Q2 2023

of EUR 271 million and of EUR 96 million in Q2 2023 Group n et income of EUR 192 million, implying an annualized Return on Equity of 16.9% in Q2 2023 and contributing to a net income of EUR 502 million for the first 6 months of 2023, implying an annualized Return on Equity of 23.2%

of EUR 192 million, implying an annualized Return on Equity of 16.9% in Q2 2023 and contributing to a net income of EUR 502 million for the first 6 months of 2023, implying an annualized Return on Equity of 23.2% Group Economic Value 3 under IFRS 17 of EUR 9,374 million as of 30 June 2023, up 7.8% 4 (+8.7% 4 on a constant interest and exchange rate basis 5 ) compared with 31 December 2022, implying an Economic Value per share of EUR 52 (vs. EUR 50 as of 31 December 2022)

under IFRS 17 of EUR 9,374 million as of 30 June 2023, up 7.8% (+8.7% on a constant interest and exchange rate basis ) compared with 31 December 2022, implying an of EUR 52 (vs. EUR 50 as of 31 December 2022) Estimated Group solvency ratio of 213%6 as of 30 June 2023, towards the upper end of the optimal solvency range

SCOR SE's Board of Directors met on 26 July 2023, under the chairmanship of Fabrice Brégier, to approve the Group's financial statements for the first half of 2023.

Thierry Léger, Chief Executive Officer of SCOR, comments: "The Q2 results are testimony to both the strength of SCOR's business model and the complementarity of our core activities. Our efforts continue to pay off and I am confident in the Group's ability to take full advantage of the current market conditions. We are now finalizing the new Strategic Plan,which will be presented on 7 September 2023."

Group performance and context

SCOR reports a strong performance in Q2 2023 across its three business lines, with strong P&C renewals and an increasing return on invested assets:

In P&C, market conditions remain favorable for reinsurers, regarding both pricing and terms and conditions. The portfolio actions initiated in 2022 have now been completed and SCOR was able to tackle the June / July renewals with the objective of optimizing value creation and technical returns, recording a +9% 7 price increase and a +7% gross premium growth for its renewed portfolio. Q2 2023 was marked by limited natural catastrophe activity and a higher level of man-made activity, notably including the series of riots that started in France at the end of June.





price increase and a +7% gross premium growth for its renewed portfolio. Q2 2023 was marked by limited natural catastrophe activity and a higher level of man-made activity, notably including the series of riots that started in France at the end of June. In L&H reinsurance, the business continues to grow profitably and generates a strong insurance result.





In Investments, SCOR continues to benefit from high reinvestment rates and reports a strong increase in the regular income yield.





These strong quarterly results add to the already strong Q1 2023 results: over the first half of 2023, SCOR generated EUR 502 million net income, implying an annualized Return on Equity of 23.2%, and grew its Economic Value by 7.8%8.

P&C performanceis impacted by the French riots anda prudent approach to reserving in Q2 2023

In Q2 2023, P&C insurance revenue stands at EUR 1,869 million, up +7.9% at constant exchange rates (up +4.5% at current exchange rates) vs. Q2 2022. There has been a strong increase in insurance revenue for Specialty insurance (+18.0% at constant exchange rates), which now represents 33% of P&C overall insurance revenue.

New business CSM in Q2 2023 stands at EUR 271 million, benefiting from strong pricing at the April and June 2023 renewals.

P&C key figures:

In EUR million



(at current exchange rates) Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Variation H1 2023 H1 2022 Variation Insurance revenue 1,869 1,789 4.5% 3,659 3,452 6.0% Insurance service result 186 -195 n.a. 393 -164 n.a. Combined ratio 88.5% 113.1% -24.6 pts 86.9% 105.7% -18.8 pts New business CSM 271 859

The P&C combined ratio stands at 88.5% in Q2 2023, compared to 113.1% in Q2 20229. The combined ratio is improving due to (i) a low Nat Cat ratio of 4.2% of net insurance revenue, below the 10% budget announced on 12 April 2023, and (ii) an attritional loss and commission ratio of 78.7% (including the discount effect on claims), mainly impacted by a high level of man-made activity including claims on French riots, and by additional prudence brought to selected P&C reserves.

The P&C attributable expense ratio stands at 7.0% of net insurance revenue in Q2 2023.

The P&C insurance service result is driven by a CSM amortization of EUR 322 million, partly offset by the negative experience variance.

At the June and July 2023 renewals, gross premium10 renewed increases by +7% (at constant exchange rates) supported by a +9% rate increase. The growth was particularly strong in Latin America & Middle East as well as in Europe & Canada, where the increase in gross premium10 exceeds +14%. The net underwriting ratio is expected to improve by 2.5 to 3 pts on the renewed portfolio, providing comfort in SCOR's ability to deliver profitable growth.

L&H generates EUR 140 millioninsurance service result in Q2 2023

In Q2 2023, L&H insurance revenue amounts to EUR 2,061 million, up +1.2% at constant exchange rates (down -1.1% at current exchange rates) compared to Q2 2022. This notably reflects the significant decrease in expected claims related to the Covid-19 pandemic between Q2 2022 and Q2 2023.

SCOR continues to build its L&H CSM through new business generation, mostly from Protection (EUR 96 million new business CSM2 in Q2 2023).

L&H key figures:

In EUR million



(at current exchange rates) Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Variation H1 2023 H1 2022 Variation Insurance revenue 2,061 2,084 -1.1% 4,196 4,429 -5.3% Insurance service result11 140 69 103.5% 411 100 311.6% New business CSM2 96 287

The L&H insurance service result11 amounts to EUR 140 million in Q2 2023. It is supported by the CSM amortization. Experience variance stands at EUR 13 million, including a technical reclassification of experience variance into onerous contracts12 (which has no impact on the ISR).

Investmentsgenerate a regular income yield of 3.1%inQ2 2023, and benefit from a highreinvestment rate of 5.1%as of 30 June2023

As of 30 June 2023, total invested assets amount to EUR 21.7 billion. SCOR has a high-quality fixed income portfolio with an average rating of A+ and a duration at 3.2 years. SCOR's asset mix is optimized, with 79% of the portfolio invested in fixed income.

Investments key figures:

In EUR million



(at current exchange rates) Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Variation H1 2023 H1 2022 Variation Total invested assets 21,704 21,425 +1.3% 21,704 21,425 +1.3% Regular income yield* 3.1% 2.2% +0.9 pts 2.9% 2.0% +0.9 pts Return on invested assets*, ** 3.0% 1.5% +1.5 pts 2.9% 1.6% +1.3 pts

(*) In H1 2023, regular income yield and RoIA include a negative impact of 7 bps mainly resulting from an adjustment in the amortization trajectory of leveraged loans. Excluding this impact, the H1 2023 regular income yield and the RoIA would both stand at 3.0%.

(**) Annualized and excluding funds withheld by cedants & other deposits. In Q2 2023, fair value through income on invested assets excludes EUR 45 million related to the option on own shares granted to SCOR.

Total investment income on invested assets stands at EUR 162 million in Q2 2023. The return on invested assets stands at 3.0%13 (vs. 2.9% in Q1 2023 QTD) and the regular income yield at 3.1% (vs. 2.8% in Q1 2023 QTD).

The reinvestment rate stands at 5.1%14 as of 30 June 2023, compared to 4.6% at the end of Q1 2023. The invested assets portfolio remains highly liquid and financial cash flows of EUR 8.9 billion are expected over the next 24 months15, enabling SCOR to benefit faster from high reinvestment rates.

Other items

The Q2 Group net income captures a EUR 45 million16 pre-tax impact related to the option on own shares granted to SCOR valued at fair value through income.

Preparation of the new strategic plan

The Group's strategic plan for 2024-26E will be detailed at the Investor Day on 7 September 2023 on the back of this robust first half.

*

* *



APPENDIX

1 - Group Q2 2023 key financial details

In EUR million



(at current exchange rates) Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Variation H1 2023 H1 2022 Variation Insurance revenue 3,930 3,873 +1.5% 7,855 7,881 -0.3% Gross written premium1 4,830 4,971 -2.8% 9,574 9,686 -1.2% Insurance service result2 326 -126 n.a. 804 -64 n.a. Group management expense ratio 6.6% 6.7% -0.1 pts 6.6% 6.6% +0.1 pts Annualized ROE 16.9% n.a. n.a. 23.2% n.a. n.a. Net income3 192 -240 n.a. 502 -275 n.a. Economic Value4 9,374 10,632 -11.8% 9,374 10,632 -11.8% Shareholder's Equity 4,663 5,722 -18.5% 4,663 5,722 -18.5% Contractual Service Margin (CSM)5 4,711 4,910 -4.1% 4,711 4,910 -4.1%

1: Gross written premium is not a defined indicator under IFRS 17 (non-GAAP indicator). 2: Includes revenues on Financial contracts reported under IFRS 9. 3: Consolidated net income, Group share. 4: Defined as the sum of the shareholders' equity and the Contractual Service Margin (CSM), net of tax. 5: Net of tax

2 - P&L key figures Q2 2023

In EUR million



(at current exchange rates) Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Variation H1 2023 H1 2022 Variation Insurance revenue 3,930 3,873 +1.5% 7,855 7,881 -0.3% P&C insurance revenue 1,869 1,789 +4.5% 3,659 3,452 +6.0% L&H insurance revenue 2,061 2,084 -1.1% 4,196 4,429 -5.3% Gross written premium1 4,830 4,971 -2.8% 9,574 9,686 -1.2% P&C gross written premium 2,339 2,511 -6.8% 4,614 4,827 -4.4% L&H gross written premium 2,491 2,460 +1.3% 4,960 4,859 +2.1% Investment income on invested assets 162 83 +95.9% 320 181 +76.3% Operating result 316 -229 n.a. 759 -224 n.a. Net income2 192 -240 n.a. 502 -275 n.a. Earnings per share (EUR) 1.07 -1.37 n.a. 2.80 -1.55 n.a. Operating cash flow -44 -252 n.a. 237 -368 n.a.

1: Gross written premium is not a defined indicator under IFRS 17 (non-GAAP indicator); 2: Consolidated net income, Group share.

3 - P&L key ratios Q2 2023

In EUR million



(at current exchange rates) Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Variation H1 2023 H1 2022 Variation Return on invested assets 1,2,3 3.0% 1.5% +1.5 pts 2.9% 1.6% +1.3 pts P&C combined ratio 4 88.5% 113.1% -24.6 pts 86.9% 105.7% -18.8 pts Group management expense ratio 5 6.6% 6.7% -0.1 pts 6.6% 6.6% +0.1 pts Annualized ROE 16.9% n.a. n.a. 23.2% n.a. n.a. Economic Value growth6 n.a. n.a. n.a. 8.7% n.a. n.a.

1: Annualizedandcalculated excluding funds withheld by cedantsaccording to IFRS 9 standard; 2: In Q2 2023, fair value through income on invested assets excludes EUR 45million related to the option on own shares granted to SCOR; 3:In H1 2023, regular income yield and RoIA includea negative impact of 7 bps mainly resulting from an adjustment in the amortization trajectory of leveraged loans. Excluding this impact, the H1 2023 regular income yield and the RoIAboth stand at 3.0%; 4: The combined ratio is the sum of the total claims, the total variables commissions, and the total P&C management expenses, divided by the net insurance revenue for P&C business; 5: The Group management expense ratio is the total management expenses divided by the insurance revenue; 6:Growth at constant economic assumptions of interest rates, exchange rates and assuming a constant valuation of the option on own shares as at 31 December 2022. Economic Value defined as the sum of the shareholders' equity and the Contractual Service Margin (CSM), net of tax.The starting point is adjusted for the payment of a EUR 1.40 dividend of per share (EUR 254 million in total) for the fiscal year 2022, paid in 2023.

4 - Balance sheet key figures as of 30 June 2023

In EUR million

(at current exchange rates) As of

30June2023 As of

31 December 2022 Variation Total invested assets 1,2 21,704 22,179 -2.1% Technical reserves (gross)3 18,337 19,400 -5.5% Shareholders' equity 4,663 4,351 +7.2% Book value per share (EUR) 25.84 24.11 +7.2% Economic Value4 9,374 8,947 +4.8% Economic Value per share (EUR)5 52.11 49.77 +4.7% Financial leverage ratio 20.7% 21.6% -0.9 pts Total liquidity6 2,015 2,791 -27.8%

1: Total investment portfolio includes invested assets, accrued interest, cat bonds, mortality bonds and FX derivatives; 2: Excluding 3rd party net insurance business investments;3: Gross of retrocession and includes "accounts payable on assumed insurance and reinsurance transactions" net of "accounts receivable on assumed insurance and reinsurance transactions". 4:The Economic Value (defined as the sum of the shareholders' equity and the Contractual Service Margin (CSM), net of tax) includes minority interests;5: The Economic Value per share excludes minority interests;6: Includes cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments classified as "other loans and receivables".

*

* *

