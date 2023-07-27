Cargotec Corporation: Patrick Terminals to boost sustainable container handling with ten Kalmar hybrid straddle carriers

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 27 JULY AT 9 (EET)



Kalmar, part of Cargotec, will supply a total of ten new Kalmar Hybrid Straddle Carriers to Patrick Terminals in Melbourne. The significant order was booked in Cargotec's 2023 Q3 order intake, with delivery of the machines scheduled to be completed during Q1 of 2024.

Patrick Terminals is Australia's leading container terminal operator, handling over three million TEUs annually. The company operates some of Australia's most technologically advanced terminals at four strategically located ports: Brisbane AutoStrad Terminal, Sydney AutoStrad Terminal, Melbourne Terminal, and Fremantle Terminal in Western Australia.

Michael Jovicic, CEO, Patrick Terminals: "We are proud to be the first container terminal operator in Australia to invest in the Kalmar hybrid straddles and set new benchmarks for more environmentally friendly container handling. As a leader in the industry, we understand the importance of reducing our carbon footprint and promoting environmentally responsible practices. Together with our trusted partner, Kalmar, we have a shared dedication to building a more sustainable industry. By investing in these hybrid straddles, we are making a strong commitment towards our decarbonisation journey."

Allan Baker, Sales Director APAC Horizontal Transportation, Kalmar: "Kalmar is very pleased to continue the excellent collaboration with Patrick Terminals. We are delighted with the order of the first ten hybrid straddle carriers for Patrick Terminals, Melbourne. The hybrid straddles, which can cut fuel consumption by up to 40% compared to equivalent diesel-powered machines, will play an important role in supporting Patrick Terminals with their decarbonisation strategy."



Further information for the press:

Allan Baker, Sales Director APAC Horizontal Transportation, Kalmar, tel: +61 418 897412, allan.baker@kalmarglobal.com

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com



Kalmar is the global leader in sustainable cargo handling for ports, terminals, distribution centres and heavy industry. With our extensive electric portfolio and global service network, we help our customers move towards safer, more eco-efficient and productive operations. Together, we develop innovative solutions that shape the future of our industry, improving our customers' every move. www.kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's

Attachments