Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 27-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 July 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 26 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.098 GBP0.943 GBP0.931 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.086 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.09135 GBP0.938771

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,923,663 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2500 1.092 XDUB 09:53:59 00066366434TRLO0 67 1.088 XDUB 11:29:55 00066369048TRLO0 3686 1.088 XDUB 11:29:55 00066369047TRLO0 4273 1.086 XDUB 11:29:55 00066369049TRLO0 2341 1.086 XDUB 11:32:26 00066369135TRLO0 245 1.090 XDUB 12:55:27 00066370915TRLO0 3384 1.090 XDUB 12:55:27 00066370914TRLO0 247 1.090 XDUB 13:27:27 00066371922TRLO0 231 1.090 XDUB 13:27:27 00066371921TRLO0 3390 1.090 XDUB 13:27:27 00066371920TRLO0 3905 1.098 XDUB 15:07:43 00066377989TRLO0 3815 1.096 XDUB 15:19:01 00066378582TRLO0 1916 1.098 XDUB 15:48:44 00066380184TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2798 93.50 XLON 09:53:59 00066366433TRLO0 2000 93.90 XLON 10:48:44 00066368114TRLO0 985 93.90 XLON 10:48:44 00066368115TRLO0 3352 93.10 XLON 11:29:55 00066369050TRLO0 4 93.10 XLON 11:29:55 00066369051TRLO0 1620 93.90 XLON 15:14:33 00066378429TRLO0 8072 94.30 XLON 15:26:03 00066378960TRLO0 1169 94.00 XLON 15:49:17 00066380207TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 Sequence No.: 260418 EQS News ID: 1689235 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

