Donnerstag, 27.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Absoluter Rekord! Wenn der 200-Mio.-Auftrag in den Pennystock hineinfährt…
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
27.07.23
08:04 Uhr
1,092 Euro
+0,012
+1,11 %
Dow Jones News
27.07.2023 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
27-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
27 July 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 26 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the 
"ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, 
as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           30,000     20,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.098     GBP0.943 
                                    GBP0.931 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.086 
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.09135    GBP0.938771

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,923,663 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2500       1.092         XDUB      09:53:59      00066366434TRLO0 
67        1.088         XDUB      11:29:55      00066369048TRLO0 
3686       1.088         XDUB      11:29:55      00066369047TRLO0 
4273       1.086         XDUB      11:29:55      00066369049TRLO0 
2341       1.086         XDUB      11:32:26      00066369135TRLO0 
245       1.090         XDUB      12:55:27      00066370915TRLO0 
3384       1.090         XDUB      12:55:27      00066370914TRLO0 
247       1.090         XDUB      13:27:27      00066371922TRLO0 
231       1.090         XDUB      13:27:27      00066371921TRLO0 
3390       1.090         XDUB      13:27:27      00066371920TRLO0 
3905       1.098         XDUB      15:07:43      00066377989TRLO0 
3815       1.096         XDUB      15:19:01      00066378582TRLO0 
1916       1.098         XDUB      15:48:44      00066380184TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2798       93.50         XLON      09:53:59      00066366433TRLO0 
2000       93.90         XLON      10:48:44      00066368114TRLO0 
985       93.90         XLON      10:48:44      00066368115TRLO0 
3352       93.10         XLON      11:29:55      00066369050TRLO0 
4        93.10         XLON      11:29:55      00066369051TRLO0 
1620       93.90         XLON      15:14:33      00066378429TRLO0 
8072       94.30         XLON      15:26:03      00066378960TRLO0 
1169       94.00         XLON      15:49:17      00066380207TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 260418 
EQS News ID:  1689235 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1689235&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

