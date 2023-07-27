Drax Group said it will expand the pumped hydro storage capacity of the Cruachan Power Station by another 600 MW to 1,044 MW. However, the project will require greater policy support. The Scottish government has approved a plan to expand the Cruachan Power Station in Argyll with a 600 MW pumped hydro storage facility. UK-based Drax Group, the project developer, said that the new pumped hydro facility will be built underground and will require an investment of GBP 500 million ($645.3 million). Cruachan has a pumped hydro storage capacity of 440 MW and is one of only four pumped storage power stations ...

