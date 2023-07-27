

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Dragerwerk AG, (DRWKF.PK), a medical and safety technology products maker, Thursday reported a positive earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT of 47.7 million euros for the first half of the year, compared with negative 111.7 million euros last year, helped by growth in sales across all regions.



Net sales increased 19.6%, net of currency effects, to 1.532 billion euros from 1.302 billion euros a year ago, benefited from the large order backlog and improved delivery capabilities.



Order intake was 1.597 billion euros, slightly below prior-year figure of 1.648 billion euros.



Looking forward, the company has reaffirmed its full-year outlook with a sales growth of 7%-11%, net of currency effects.



