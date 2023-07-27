

HERZOGENRATH (dpa-AFX) - Aixtron SE, on Thursday, reported a 12% increase in H1 order intake, driven by the continued high demand from the addressed end markets and in particular for efficient power electronics based on gallium nitride or GaN and silicon carbide or SiC. Further, the company's Executive Board has raised the growth guidance for the fiscal year 2023.



In the first half of 2023, the company's order intake increased by 12% year-on-year to EUR 317.7 million from the prior year's EUR 282.8 million. In the second quarter, Aixtron's order intake was EUR 177.8 million, up 17% compared to EUR 152.6 million last year. The order backlog on June 30, 2023, increased significantly, reaching EUR 412.5 million.



The company reported H1 profit of EUR 43.9 million or EUR 0.39 per share compared to EUR 31.1 million or EUR 0.28 per share in the prior year period.



Revenue for the period increased to EUR 250.7 million from EUR 191.1 million generated a year ago.



As of June 30, 2023, Aixtron reported cash and cash equivalents including other current financial assets of EUR 210.4 million. This includes a dividend payment from May 2023 of EUR 34.8 million. The equity ratio as of June 30, 2023, was 75% versus 73% as of Dec. 31, 2022.



