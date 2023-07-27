

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar rose to 1-week highs of 0.6822 against the U.S. dollar and 0.8981 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6756 and 0.8923, respectively.



Against the yen, the euro and the NZ dollar, the aussie advanced to 95.42, 1.6279 and 1.0894 from yesterday's closing quotes of 94.73, 1.6395 and 1.0877, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.69 against the greenback, 0.90 against the loonie, 98.00 against the yen, 1.60 against the euro and 1.10 against the kiwi.



