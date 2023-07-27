

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar rose to nearly a 2-week high of 1.7715 against the euro and a 1-week high of 0.6273 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.7844 and 0.6209, respectively.



Against the yen, the kiwi edged up to 87.62 from Wednesday's closing value of 87.06.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.74 against the euro, 0.64 against the greenback and 90.00 against the yen.



