

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The yen rose to a 9-day high of 154.88 against the euro, a 6-day high of 162.37 against the Swiss franc and a 3-day high of 180.82 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 155.39, 162.85 and 181.42, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen advanced to 1-week highs of 139.38 and 105.86 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 140.21 and 106.13, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 152.00 against the euro, 158.00 against the franc, 178.00 against the pound, 138.00 against the greenback and 103.00 against the loonie.



