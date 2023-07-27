InSilicoTrials and Axoltis Pharma Collaborate to Advance Therapeutic Solutions for Neurological Disorders

MILAN, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InSilicoTrials, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and simulation tools for drug and medical device development, has embarked on a collaborative partnership with Axoltis Pharma, a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing disease-modifying drugs for patients with high unmet medical needs in neurodegenerative and traumatic neurologic impairments. This strategic collaboration works to revolutionize our understanding of Central Nervous System (CNS) diseases and to optimize the clinical development plan of Axoltis' drug candidate, NX210c, a promising 12-amino acid peptide derived from SCO-spondin.

The primary focus of this partnership is to utilize the InSilicoTrials' platform and leverage its InSilicoNEURO suite, which encompasses a variety of mechanistic CNS models. More specifically, the models within InSilicoNEURO will be used to assess the impact of Axoltis' drug candidate on virtual patients with different conditions, including Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson's Disease and Multiple sclerosis (MS). Mechanistic CNS models are designed to simulate the physiological and pathological aspects of CNS disorders, providing insights into the disease mechanisms and potential therapeutic interventions. Integrating knowledge from various data sources, these models help researchers and clinicians understand the complex interactions within the CNS and contribute to the development of improved diagnostics and disease-modifying treatments for CNS disorders.

Neurodegenerative conditions are often characterized by several common features, including blood-brain barrier leakage, synaptic transmission deteriorations, and neuron apoptosis. Given that Axoltis drug candidate NX210c targets these features, the collaboration with InSilicoTrials holds great promise for supporting CNS functions in a wide range of neurological and neurodegenerative conditions. By utilizing the InSilicoTrials' digital platform and leveraging Phase Ib clinical trial data and the preclinical package, the collaboration works to assess the relationship between NX210c dosing regimens, blood brain barrier repair and neurological function, biomarker concentrations, and ultimately clinical efficacy and safety endpoints, through computational modeling and simulation (CM&S) and AI techniques

Unlocking the potential of artificial intelligence and computational modeling, the two companies work to accelerate research and development, minimize costs, and optimize time utilization.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Axoltis in our shared mission to advance therapeutic solutions for neurological disorders," said Luca Emili, CEO of InSilicoTrials. "This partnership represents an exciting synergy between cutting-edge simulation technologies and innovative biotechnological advancements. Together, we aim to unlock new insights and develop groundbreaking treatments that will positively impact the lives of patients with neurologic impairments worldwide."

Dr. Yann Godfrin, CEO of Axoltis stated: "We are very delighted to initiate this collaboration with InSilicoTrials and have the opportunity to optimize and accelerate our next clinical steps. Integrating their industry-leading AI and computational modeling solutions in the development plan of our promising disease-modifying drug will allow us to address the pressing challenges faced by individuals suffering from neurological disorders."

InSilicoTrials is an emerging startup founded by a team of life science, cybersecurity and digital innovation experts, which aims to revolutionize healthcare through an innovative modeling & simulation platform. InSilicoTrials has created a vertical software solution that integrates cutting-edge AI and simulation tools with the goal of helping pharmaceutical, medtech companies and researchers develop new drugs more efficiently and at a lower cost by reducing the need for traditional, time-consuming, and expensive clinical trials.

Additionally, the solution contributes to the reduction, refinement, and replacement of in vitro, animal, and human testing methods. InSilicoTrials built up an ecosystem of more than 70 scientific collaborations, where computational models are developed with internationally recognized universities and research centers, offering access to the highest level of data security. With its cloud-based platform offering advanced M&S tools to perform in silico trials analyses, InSilicoTrials supports companies to integrate AI and simulation technology into their drug development workflows.

Axoltis Pharma is a French biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing a first-in-class disease-modifying drug to treat patients with neurodegenerative or traumatic neurological disorders with high unmet medical needs. NX210c, an innovative and promising drug-candidate, is a small peptide derived from SCO-spondin, a glycoprotein essential for neurogenesis during embryogenesis.

This disease-modifying drug candidate has three main properties: recovery of blood brain barrier integrity, neuroprotection, and enhancement of neurotransmission. These properties are very useful in the treatment of multiple neurodegenerative diseases, especially as there is strong evidence that blood brain barrier dysfunction promotes disease progression from early stages of the disease.

