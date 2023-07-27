Data Center Liquid Cooling Market worth $7.8 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Data Center Liquid Cooling Market by Component (Solution and Services), End User (Cloud Providers, Colocation Providers, Enterprises, and Hyperscale Data Centers), Data Center Type, Type of Cooling, Enterprise, and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2023 to USD 7.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the growth of the data center liquid cooling market include the increasing need for the emergence of advanced technologies such as AI, blockchain, cooling requirements, and the current data center equipment's rising power density. More potent servers, high-performance computing (HPC) clusters, and graphics processing units (GPUs) that produce much heat are housed in data centers as technology develops.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Data Center Liquid Cooling Market"

303 - Tables

50 - Figures

274 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=84374345

By component, the services segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing data center liquid cooling segment from 2023 to 2028.

The services segment, by component of the data center liquid cooling market, is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2023 to 2028. The system integration services that data center liquid cooling service providers provide involve integrating liquid cooling technologies with the IT infrastructure of the data center. Assuring the dependability, effectiveness, and performance of the cooling infrastructure inside the data center environment, service segments assist data center operators in implementing and maintaining efficient liquid cooling solutions.

By data center type, the small and mid-sized data center segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the data center liquid cooling market from 2023 to 2028.

The small and mid-sized data center, by size segment of the data center liquid cooling market, is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2023 to 2028. Besides deploying more complex IT hardware, such as high-performance servers, storage systems, and networking devices, small and midsize data centers also increase power density. The larger heat loads these systems produce may make it difficult for conventional air-cooling techniques to keep up. The increasing need for heat dissipation may be effectively managed with liquid cooling, providing top performance and equipment dependability.

By end user, the hyperscale data center segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the data center liquid cooling market from 2023 to 2028.

The hyperscale data center, by end-user segment of the data center liquid cooling market, is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2023 to 2028. In a relatively compact area, hyperscale data centers hold many servers and IT devices. This compact design produces much heat, which must be well dispersed. Compared to conventional air-cooling techniques, liquid cooling has better heat dissipation properties. Liquid cooling systems can more effectively remove heat by directly touching and absorbing heat from heated components, maintaining ideal operating temperatures and averting thermal bottlenecks.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=84374345

By type of cooling, the immersion liquid cooling segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing data center liquid cooling segment from 2023 to 2028.

Immersion Liquid Cooling, by type of cooling segment of the data center liquid cooling market, is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2023 to 2028. Compared to air cooling techniques, immersion liquid cooling has a higher energy efficiency. Heat may be quickly and effectively transported away from the equipment by instantly submerging the IT components in a dielectric liquid, avoiding the need for energy-intensive air cooling systems and fans. As a result, data centers experience significant energy savings, decreased power usage, and reduced operational expenses.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the data center liquid cooling market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing data center liquid cooling market during the forecast period. Due to reasons including the quick acceptance of cloud computing, the expansion of data-intensive businesses, and the rapid digital transformation, the region is seeing a rise in data center investments. Due to the development of data center infrastructure, there is a significant need for effective cooling methods, such as liquid cooling technologies. Efficient cooling solutions to improve Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) are expected to drive the growth of the data center liquid cooling market in Asia Pacific.

Rittal (Germany), Fujitsu (Japan), Vertiv Holdings Co. (US), Green Revolution Cooling Inc. (US), Submer (Spain), Midas Green Technologies (Austin), Schneider Electric (France), LiquidStack (Netherlands), Chilldyne (US), Iceotope Technologies Limited (UK), CoolIT Systems (Canada), Asperitas (Netherlands), DUG Technology (Australia), LiquidCool Solutions, Inc. (US), DCX Liquid Cooling Systems (Poland), and STULZ GMBH (Germany), are the key players in data center liquid cooling market.

Browse Adjacent Market: Specialty Chemicals Market Research & Consulting

Related Reports:

Immersion Cooling Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Immersion Cooling Fluids Market- Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/data-center-liquid-cooling-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/data-center-liquid-cooling.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/data-center-liquid-cooling-market-worth-7-8-billion-by-2028--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301887105.html