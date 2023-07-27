

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Germany-headquartered wind turbine business Nordex Group (NRDXF) on Thursday announced a close to 30-percent jump in sales in the first half-year ended June 2023. Net loss however widened on account of income tax effects.



Net loss increased 5.5 percent to 298.9 million euros, from 283.2 million euros in the previous first-half as income tax resulted in an expense of 15.1 million euros versus an income of 16.8 million euros in the prior-year period.



Net loss from ordinary activities decreased to 283.7 million euros, from 300.02 million euros in the prior-year period. Loss per share decreased to 1.34 euro per share, from 1.77 euro per share in the prior period.



Earnings before Interest and tax declined to a loss of 206.9 million euros, from a loss of 261.5 million euros in the prior -year period.



Gross Revenue increased 26.1 percent to 2.8 billion euros, from 2.2 billion euros in the prior period.



Sales increased 29.5 percent to 2.8 billion euros, from 2.1 billion euros in the first half of the previous year.



The company also said it was maintaining its forecasts of consolidated sales of euro 5.6 to 6.1 billion for the second half of the year.



The Nordex Group also confirmed its strategic goal of achieving a group EBITDA margin of 8 percent in the medium term.



Shares of Nordex closed Wednesday's trading at 12.98 euros, up 0.04 euros or 0.31 percent from the previous close.



