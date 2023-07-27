

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Shell Plc (SHEL) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $3.134 billion, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $18.040 billion, or $2.40 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Shell Plc reported adjusted earnings of $5.073 billion or $0.75 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 25.5% to $74.578 billion from $100.059 billion last year.



Shell Plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $3.134 Bln. vs. $18.040 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.46 vs. $2.40 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.64 -Revenue (Q2): $74.578 Bln vs. $100.059 Bln last year.



