Donnerstag, 27.07.2023
Absoluter Rekord! Wenn der 200-Mio.-Auftrag in den Pennystock hineinfährt…
GlobeNewswire
27.07.2023 | 09:22
Primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government securities

The Government Securities auction of additional offers will be held on
2023-08-07. Auction participants can submit competitive and non-competitive
bids. The competitive bids shall be submitted in the order books of the VSE New
Issue Yield market, whereas the non-competitive bids shall be placed in the
order books of the VSE New Issue Yield Non market. The parameters of the
emission to be issued shall be the following: 



Type of security                        Lithuanian    
                                Government Bond 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code                           LT0000650087   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume of issue before auction of additional offers      510 m EUR    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume of issue                        Is set during  
                                auction     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Currency of issue                       EUR       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nominal value, EUR                       100       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Maturity, in days                       1434       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Payment date                          2023-08-09    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Redemption date                        2027-07-13    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The maximum volume of non-competitive bids, which may be    500 000     
 submitted by one auction participant, EUR*                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The cut-off yield, %                      is not announced 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Coupon rate (annual interest rate)               2,3 %      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of coupons per year                   1        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Coupon payment dates                      2024-07-13;   
                                2025-07-13;   
                                2026-07-13;   
                                2027-07-13.   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A competitive orderbook                    LTGCB23027B   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A non-competitive orderbook                  LTGNB23027B   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

* - With the written consent of the Ministry of Finance, this amount may be
increased by one additional amount, up to a maximum of EUR 5,000,000 for one of
the auction participants. 



The securities shall be redeemed by paying to their holders the total amount of
par value. The paid-up securities shall be admitted to the regulated market -
to the Debt securities list of the Nasdaq Vilnius AB. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqbaltic.com
