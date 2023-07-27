

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German automobile major Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBG.DE) on Thursday reported higher earnings for the second quarter of the fiscal 2023, on strong sales of top end cars and premium vehicles. The company also raised its full-year earnings and revenue outlook to its prior year level.



Quarterly earnings rose 14 percent to 3.64 billion euros from 3.19 billion euros for the same period of last year. Earnings per share increased 15 percent to 3.34 euros from 2.91 euros previous year.



EBIT increased 8 percent to 4.988 billion euros from 4.622 billion euros of the prior year.



Adjusted EBIT increased 6 percent to 5.21 billion euros from 4.94 billion euros of last year.



Revenue grew 5 percent to 38.24 billion euros from 36.44 billion euros for the same period previous year.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2023, the company raised its earnings and revenue outlook to its prior year level.



On Wednesday, shares of Mercedes closed at 69.96 euros down 1.77% on the Xetra stock exchange.



