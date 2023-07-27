LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British lender Barclays Plc (BARC.L, BCS) reported that its second-quarter attributable profit rose to 1.33 billion pounds from 1.07 billion pounds last year. The company also announced a half year dividend of 2.7 pence per share and intention to initiate a further share buyback of up to 750 million pounds.
Profit before tax for the second quarter was 1.96 billion pounds up from 1.50 billion pounds in the prior year.
But total income for the quarter declined to 6.29 billion pounds from 6.71 billion pounds in the previous year.
