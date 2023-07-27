

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British lender Barclays Plc (BARC.L, BCS) reported that its second-quarter attributable profit rose to 1.33 billion pounds from 1.07 billion pounds last year. The company also announced a half year dividend of 2.7 pence per share and intention to initiate a further share buyback of up to 750 million pounds.



Profit before tax for the second quarter was 1.96 billion pounds up from 1.50 billion pounds in the prior year.



But total income for the quarter declined to 6.29 billion pounds from 6.71 billion pounds in the previous year.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken