Donnerstag, 27.07.2023
Absoluter Rekord! Wenn der 200-Mio.-Auftrag in den Pennystock hineinfährt…
27.07.2023 | 09:30
89 Leser
Caverion builds a cleanroom for Semikron Danfoss in Germany

HELSINKI, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion is planning and building an ISO Class 8 cleanroom for Semikron Danfoss in Flensburg, Germany. The manufacturer of power electronics expands the production area at its site in Flensburg by 4,200 m². The services provided by Caverion cover the ceiling and walls of the cleanroom, including the technical disciplines electricity, automation, cooling, ventilation, sprinkler systems and heating. The value of the project is approximately EUR 15 million.

"For more than 10 years, Caverion has been our partner in the field of operational facility management as well as in the implementation of installation projects," says Owe Andresen, Head of Real Estate and Facility Management for the CER region at Semikron Danfoss. "This is one of the reasons why we trust Caverion with this challenging project."

"The customer trusts our expertise in this time-critical delivery," says Manfred Simmet, CEO of Caverion Germany. "The nine-month time frame for the completion of the project is ambitious, yet achievable."

The project will be completed in the second quarter of 2024.

Read more about our Cleanroom services

Photos: Semikron Danfoss & Caverion GmbH

For more information, please contact:

Beate Eichinger, Communications, Caverion Germany, tel. +49 173 2612827, beate.eichinger@caverion.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3809842/2205113.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/caverion/i/semikron-danfoss-location-at-flensburg,c3201870

Semikron Danfoss location at Flensburg

https://news.cision.com/caverion/i/cleanroom-at-semikron-danfoss-caverion-gmbh,c3202100

Cleanroom at Semikron Danfoss Caverion GmbH

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/caverion-builds-a-cleanroom-for-semikron-danfoss-in-germany-301887116.html

