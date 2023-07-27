

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Canon Inc. (CAJ) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled ¥65.4 billion, or ¥64.75 per share. This compares with ¥59.02 billion, or ¥56.83 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to ¥1020 billion from ¥998.8 billion last year.



Canon Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): ¥65.4 Bln. vs. ¥59.02 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): ¥64.75 vs. ¥56.83 last year. -Revenue (Q2): ¥1020 Bln vs. ¥998.8 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: 4.36 Tln



