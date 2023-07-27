

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Britvic plc (BVIC.L), on Thursday, reported a 9.9% growth in Q3 revenues, driven by positive price/mix and volume growth. Further, the company expects to deliver full year revenue and profit within the range of current market expectations.



The company's Q3 revenue increased 9.9% to £476.7 million from last year. Year-to-date revenue totaled £1.27 billion, up 8.6% over last year.



Simon Litherland, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'We are also announcing two targeted acquisitions today. In Great Britain, we will expand our portfolio through the addition of Jimmy's Iced Coffee, another highly appealing consumer brand in a strongly growing market segment. In Brazil, we are extending both our brand portfolio and our regional footprint in the Centre-West though the acquisition of the energy brand Extra Power. These transactions are aligned to our strategic priorities and provide further opportunities to accelerate our strong growth trajectory.'



