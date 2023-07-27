

WINDSOR (dpa-AFX) - Centrica PLC (CNA.L) reported first half pretax profit of 6.4 billion pounds compared to a loss of 1.18 billion pounds, last year. Profit per share was 72.0 pence compared to a loss of 14.7 pence. Adjusted operating profit was 2.1 billion pounds compared to 1.3 billion pounds, prior year. Adjusted basic EPS was 25.8 pence compared to 11.0 pence.



Revenue increased to 16.51 billion pounds from 10.31 billion pounds, last year.



The proposed interim dividend is 1.33 pence per share.



