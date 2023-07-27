Fugro N.V.: Half-year financial results 2023

Strong set of results in first half of 2023 - Delivering on mid-term targets- 24.1% revenue growth due to continued high client demand in energy markets, in particular for offshore wind site characterisation solutions and related nearshore activities.- Significant improvement in EBITDA and EBIT margin to 15.8% and 8.9% respectively, driven by all regions.- Net result increases to EUR 71.7 million- Free cash flow increases by EUR 85.0 million as a result of EUR 59.4 million higher operating cash flow and better working capital performance.- The 12-month backlog is up 21.3%, supported by marine business lines in all regions.- Improved outlook full-year 2023: ongoing strong revenue growth, EBIT margin and return on capital employed within mid-term target range, and positive free cash flow.Mark Heine, CEO: "I am very pleased to report a strong set of results. All regions contributed to significant higher margins and cash generation, in particular the Americas and Europe-Africa. Overall, better contracting conditions, increasing asset utilisation and better operational performance led to a significant improvement in particular in the marine site characterisation business.Across the globe, we are benefitting from high client demand for climate change adaptation and energy transition solutions, in particular for offshore wind developments. We are continuing on our trajectory of further diversification into future proof markets. At the same time, as expected, revenue in oil & gas is growing due to the need for energy security.On the back of this set of results, the strength of our markets and our unique positioning, we are confident that we will deliver on our mid-term targets this year. To remain successful in capturing the market opportunities and secure controlled growth, we continue to invest in our people and asset base. At our capital markets day on 14 November 2023, we will update the market on our strategy and future targets."