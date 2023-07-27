Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Absoluter Rekord! Wenn der 200-Mio.-Auftrag in den Pennystock hineinfährt…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRBN | ISIN: NL00150003E1 | Ticker-Symbol: F3DC
Tradegate
27.07.23
10:58 Uhr
16,240 Euro
+0,700
+4,50 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
FUGRO NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUGRO NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,14016,17011:35
16,13016,18011:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.07.2023 | 07:07
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fugro N.V.: Half-year financial results 2023

Strong set of results in first half of 2023 - Delivering on mid-term targets

- 24.1% revenue growth due to continued high client demand in energy markets, in particular for offshore wind site characterisation solutions and related nearshore activities.

- Significant improvement in EBITDA and EBIT margin to 15.8% and 8.9% respectively, driven by all regions.

- Net result increases to EUR 71.7 million

- Free cash flow increases by EUR 85.0 million as a result of EUR 59.4 million higher operating cash flow and better working capital performance.

- The 12-month backlog is up 21.3%, supported by marine business lines in all regions.

- Improved outlook full-year 2023: ongoing strong revenue growth, EBIT margin and return on capital employed within mid-term target range, and positive free cash flow.

Mark Heine, CEO: "I am very pleased to report a strong set of results. All regions contributed to significant higher margins and cash generation, in particular the Americas and Europe-Africa. Overall, better contracting conditions, increasing asset utilisation and better operational performance led to a significant improvement in particular in the marine site characterisation business.

Across the globe, we are benefitting from high client demand for climate change adaptation and energy transition solutions, in particular for offshore wind developments. We are continuing on our trajectory of further diversification into future proof markets. At the same time, as expected, revenue in oil & gas is growing due to the need for energy security.

On the back of this set of results, the strength of our markets and our unique positioning, we are confident that we will deliver on our mid-term targets this year. To remain successful in capturing the market opportunities and secure controlled growth, we continue to invest in our people and asset base. At our capital markets day on 14 November 2023, we will update the market on our strategy and future targets."
Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.