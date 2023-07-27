Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Absoluter Rekord! Wenn der 200-Mio.-Auftrag in den Pennystock hineinfährt…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.07.2023 | 10:10
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arriving In High Heels Corporation: Swedish Travelers - Top 10 Most Visited Countries according to Visited App

Travel App Visited Compiles Users' Data to Determine the Most Traveled Places

TORONTO, July 27, 2023has published a list of the Top 10 Countries Most Visited by Swedish People. Sweden itself is ranked 24th most Visited country in the world. Among the Scandinavian countries, Denmark is the only country ranked a bit higher at 23rd spot.

Visited, available on iOSor Android, is a top app for international travelers, with over 1.76 million users. The Visited app allows users to mark places they've travelled to, see custom maps of their travels, browse popular destinations, get custom travel maps, set travel goals, and optimize their travel plans.

The top 10 countries that Swedish people visit the most include destinationsclose to home and around Europe, with United States ranking 10th on the list:

  1. Denmark
  2. Spain
  3. Germany
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Norway
  6. Greece
  7. Italy
  8. France
  9. Finland
  10. United States

"It is interesting to note that Swedish people are among the most travelled people in the world. With an average International Traveler having been to 22 countries." - Anna Kayfitz, the CEO of Arriving In High Heels Corporation. The number one wished for destination is Australia, this is true for most travellers, which can be attributed to the remoteness of the destination with unique natural setting.

The travel list feature which allows users to select destinations that they have been to based on interest, has over 200 categories to choose from. Examples of Travel Lists include: Most Visited Beaches, Most visited Art Museums, Most Popular Beer Destinations, Top Skiing Destinations, Most Visited World Wonders, to name a few.

For those looking to map their traveljourneys, uncover new travel destinations or plan their future travels, download Visited on iOSor Android.

To learn more about the Visited app, visit https://visitedapp.com.

About Arriving in High Heels Corporation
Arriving In High Heels Corporationis a mobile app company with apps including Pay Off Debt, X-Walk, and Visited, their most popular app.

Contact Information

Anna Kayfitz

anna@arrivinginhighheels.com


Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.