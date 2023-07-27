Arriving In High Heels Corporation: Swedish Travelers - Top 10 Most Visited Countries according to Visited App

Travel App Visited Compiles Users' Data to Determine the Most Traveled Places

TORONTO, July 27, 2023has published a list of the Top 10 Countries Most Visited by Swedish People. Sweden itself is ranked 24th most Visited country in the world. Among the Scandinavian countries, Denmark is the only country ranked a bit higher at 23rd spot.



Visited, available on iOSor Android, is a top app for international travelers, with over 1.76 million users. The Visited app allows users to mark places they've travelled to, see custom maps of their travels, browse popular destinations, get custom travel maps, set travel goals, and optimize their travel plans.

The top 10 countries that Swedish people visit the most include destinationsclose to home and around Europe, with United States ranking 10th on the list:

Denmark Spain Germany United Kingdom Norway Greece Italy France Finland United States

"It is interesting to note that Swedish people are among the most travelled people in the world. With an average International Traveler having been to 22 countries." - Anna Kayfitz, the CEO of Arriving In High Heels Corporation. The number one wished for destination is Australia, this is true for most travellers, which can be attributed to the remoteness of the destination with unique natural setting.

The travel list feature which allows users to select destinations that they have been to based on interest, has over 200 categories to choose from. Examples of Travel Lists include: Most Visited Beaches, Most visited Art Museums, Most Popular Beer Destinations, Top Skiing Destinations, Most Visited World Wonders, to name a few.

For those looking to map their traveljourneys, uncover new travel destinations or plan their future travels, download Visited on iOSor Android.

To learn more about the Visited app, visit https://visitedapp.com.

About Arriving in High Heels Corporation

Arriving In High Heels Corporationis a mobile app company with apps including Pay Off Debt, X-Walk, and Visited, their most popular app.

Contact Information

Anna Kayfitz

anna@arrivinginhighheels.com