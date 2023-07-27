Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Absoluter Rekord! Wenn der 200-Mio.-Auftrag in den Pennystock hineinfährt…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H39A | ISIN: CNE100000X85 | Ticker-Symbol: 8CZ
Stuttgart
27.07.23
08:13 Uhr
0,460 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4540,49811:42
0,4520,49811:41
PR Newswire
27.07.2023 | 10:18
173 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Zoomlion Safeguards Constructions Amid Rising Global Temperatures This Summer

CHANGSHA, China, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As global temperatures continue to break records, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion") is supporting global customers to safeguard constructions in the summer season through its innovative technologies and pioneering service models.

Zoomlion's service engineers are providing high-quality service for Malaysian customers this summer

Technology Innovations Ensures Equipment Stability and Safety

Construction in a high-temperature environment is a true test of the performance of construction equipment, especially when it comes to stability and safety. Zoomlion has designed and tested its products following strict domestic and international standards, combining all-around safety protection with industry-leading technologies so that the equipment can adapt to severe working conditions, including high temperature and high humidity, and solve the common pain points seen in construction in summer.

Zoomlion conducts rigorous testing to ensure the tower crane's long-term adaptability to environmental conditions, including open-air use, high temperature, and rainy conditions. This testing is designed to ensure that the equipment operates stably and reliably throughout the summer months.

For example, Zoomlion's R Generation tower crane incorporates a range of innovative technologies, designed to improve safety and reduce manual operation safety and risk. Among these technologies are round tenon standard section, anti-collision, anti-dangling anchor, and anti-slipping hook, coupled with remote services of safety inspection, debugging, and an intelligent command center.

Quality Services Ensure Customer Satisfaction and Project Success

In addition to developing safe and efficient equipment that can operate smoothly in summer, Zoomlion also supports provides reliable and timely customer service, with the customer service team ensuring the air-conditioning and heat dissipation systems of the equipment operate efficiently.

To better understand customers' needs, identify potential equipment problems and prevent failures, Zoomlion has been organizing global service tours for 13 years. In July 2023, Zoomlion kicked off its latest service tour, which will visit approximately 2,000 customers worldwide.

The service tour aims to provide greater value for customers by conducting comprehensive "health inspections" of construction machinery equipment and vulnerable components, and giving safety training sessions for the operators.

Safety stems from diligent effort and adherence to the highest standards of quality and protection. In the face of potentially the hottest summer on record, Zoomlion maintains its dedication to a customer-centric approach. The company strives to deliver enhanced value to customers through technological innovation and service improvements, while offering secure, hassle-free solutions for summer construction projects.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2163741/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zoomlion-safeguards-constructions-amid-rising-global-temperatures-this-summer-301887160.html

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.