Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Absoluter Rekord! Wenn der 200-Mio.-Auftrag in den Pennystock hineinfährt…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JH8Q | ISIN: US00215W1009 | Ticker-Symbol: 2DQ
Tradegate
26.07.23
16:07 Uhr
7,250 Euro
+0,100
+1,40 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,1007,15011:46
7,1007,15011:43
PR Newswire
27.07.2023 | 08:45
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2023

TAIPEI, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services ("ATM") and the provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS"), today reported its unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$136,275 million for 2Q23, down by 15% year-over-year and up by 4% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$7,740 million, down from NT$15,988 million in 2Q22 and up from NT$5,817 million in 1Q23. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.80 (or US$0.118 per ADS), compared to NT$3.69 for 2Q22 and NT$1.36 for 1Q23. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.76 (or US$0.115 per ADS), compared to NT$3.61 for 2Q22 and NT$1.30 for 1Q23.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

2Q23 Results Highlights - Consolidated

  • Net revenues from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations, and others represented approximately 46%, 9%, 44%, and 1% of the total net revenues for the quarter, respectively.
  • Cost of revenues was NT$114,534 million for the quarter, up from NT$111,552 million in 1Q23.
    • Raw material cost totaled NT$70,924 million for the quarter, representing 52% of the total net revenues.
    • Labor cost totaled NT$14,918 million for the quarter, representing 11% of the total net revenues.
    • Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$13,069 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin increased by 1.2 percentage points to 16.0% in 2Q23 from 14.8% in 1Q23.
  • Operating margin was 6.9% in 2Q23, compared to 5.9% in 1Q23.
  • In terms of non-operating items:
    • Net interest expense was NT$1,100 million .
    • Net foreign exchange loss was NT$1,188 million, primarily attributable to the appreciation of the U.S. dollar against the New Taiwan dollar.
    • Net gain on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$1,914 million .
    • Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$326 million .
    • Other net non-operating income was NT$747 million, primarily attributable to miscellaneous income. Total non-operating income for the quarter was NT$699 million .
  • Income before tax was NT$10,111 million in 2Q23, compared to NT$7,870 million in 1Q23. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$1,914 million for the quarter, compared to NT$1,777 million in 1Q23.
  • Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$7,740 million in 2Q23, compared to NT$15,988 million in 2Q22 and NT$5,817 million in 1Q23.
  • Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,376,430,787, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries in 2Q23. Our 2Q23 basic earnings per share of NT$1.80 (or US$0.118 per ADS) were based on 4,293,489,282 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 2Q23. Our 2Q23 diluted earnings per share of NT$1.76 (or US$0.115 per ADS) were based on 4,342,947,820 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 2Q23.

2Q23 Results Highlights - ATM

  • Net revenues were NT$76,108 million for the quarter, down by 20% year-over-year and up by 4% sequentially.
  • Cost of revenues was NT$59,947 million for the quarter, up by 2% sequentially.
    • Raw material cost totaled NT$22,617 million for the quarter, representing 30% of the total net revenues.
    • Labor cost totaled NT$12,090 million for the quarter, representing 16% of the total net revenues.
    • Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$11,764 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin increased by 1.1 percentage points to 21.2% in 2Q23 from 20.1% in 1Q23.
  • Operating margin was 9.7% in 2Q23, compared to 8.7% in 1Q23.

2Q23 Results Highlights - EMS

  • Net revenues were NT$60,424 million, down by 9% year-over-year and up by 5% sequentially.
  • Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$54,785 million, down by 8% year-over-year and up by 3% sequentially.
    • Raw material cost totaled NT$48,251 million for the quarter, representing 80% of the total net revenues.
    • Labor cost totaled NT$2,714 million for the quarter, representing 5% of the total net revenues.
    • Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$1,040 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin increased by 1.4 percentage points to 9.3% in 2Q23 from 7.9% in 1Q23.
  • Operating margin was 3.5% in 2Q23, compared to 2.3% in 1Q23.

LIQUIdiTY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

  • Capital expenditures in 2Q23 totaled US$209 million, of which US$107 million was used in packaging operations, US$60 million in testing operations, US$33 million in EMS operations and US$9 million in interconnect materials operations and others.
  • Total unused credit lines amounted to NT$384,648 million as of June 30, 2023 .
  • Current ratio was 1.20 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.41 as of June 30, 2023 .
  • Total number of employees was 93,950 as of June 30, 2023, compared to 94,172 as of March 31, 2023 .

Business Review

Customers
ATM Basis

  • Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 41% of our total net revenues in both 2Q23 and 1Q23. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 2Q23.
  • Our top 10 customers contributed 57% of our total net revenues in 2Q23, compared to 56% in 1Q23.
  • Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 33% of our total net revenues in 2Q23, compared to 35% in 1Q23.

EMS Basis

  • Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 72% of our total net revenues in 2Q23, compared to 67% in 1Q23. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 2Q23.
  • Our top 10 customers contributed 79% of our total net revenues in 2Q23, compared to 75% in 1Q23.

About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Mexico, and Tunisia as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services.
For more information, please visit our website at https://www.aseglobal.com.

Safe Harbor Notice
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China ; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 10, 2023 .

Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited)

Consolidated Operations


2Q23

1Q23

2Q22

EBITDA (NT$ million)

25,770

23,765

35,211

ATM Operations


2Q23

1Q23

2Q22

Net Revenues (NT$ million)

76,108

73,319

94,998

Revenues by Application




Communication

49 %

50 %

52 %

Computing

18 %

17 %

16 %

Automotive, Consumer & Others

33 %

33 %

32 %

Revenues by Type




Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP

41 %

41 %

43 %

Wirebonding

34 %

34 %

35 %

Others

7 %

8 %

6 %

Testing

16 %

16 %

15 %

Material

2 %

1 %

1 %

Capacity & EBITDA




CapEx (US$ million)*

176

197

461

EBITDA (NT$ million)

21,643

20,552

30,940

Number of Wirebonders

25,880

25,799

25,876

Number of Testers

5,495

5,447

5,194

EMS Operations


2Q23

1Q23

2Q22

Net Revenues (NT$ million)

60,424

57,733

66,218

Revenues by Application




Communication

34 %

35 %

35 %

Computing

8 %

8 %

13 %

Consumer

33 %

29 %

28 %

Industrial

15 %

17 %

15 %

Automotive

8 %

9 %

8 %

Others

2 %

2 %

1 %

Capacity




CapEx (US$ million)*

33

32

53

* Capital expenditure excludes building construction costs.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ million, except per share data)
(Unaudited)


For the three months ended


For the six months ended


Jun. 30

2023


Mar. 31

2023


Jun. 30

2022


Jun. 30

2023


Jun. 30

2022


Net revenues











Packaging

61,846


60,029


78,394


121,875


146,777


Testing

12,292


11,407


13,760


23,699


26,343


EMS

60,384


57,731


66,213


118,115


127,376


Others

1,753


1,724


2,072


3,477


4,334


Total net revenues

136,275


130,891


160,439


267,166


304,830













Cost of revenues

(114,534)


(111,552)


(126,051)


(226,086)


(241,971)


Gross profit

21,741


19,339


34,388


41,080


62,859













Operating expenses











Research and development

(6,218)


(5,572)


(5,795)


(11,790)


(11,157)


Selling, general and administrative

(6,111)


(6,072)


(7,987)


(12,183)


(14,983)


Total operating expenses

(12,329)


(11,644)


(13,782)


(23,973)


(26,140)


Operating income

9,412


7,695


20,606


17,107


36,719













Net non-operating income and expenses











Interest expense - net

(1,100)


(1,076)


(702)


(2,176)


(1,274)


Foreign exchange gain (loss)

(1,188)


545


(1,301)


(643)


(2,405)


Gain on valuation of financial assets and liabilities

1,914


103


1,543


2,017


2,949


Gain (loss) on equity-method investments

326


(12)


486


314


685


Others

747


615


504


1,362


1,125


Total non-operating income and expenses

699


175


530


874


1,080


Income before tax

10,111


7,870


21,136


17,981


37,799













Income tax expense

(1,914)


(1,777)


(4,479)


(3,691)


(7,757)


Income from operations and before non-controlling interests

8,197


6,093


16,657


14,290


30,042


Non-controlling interests

(457)


(276)


(669)


(733)


(1,147)













Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent

7,740


5,817


15,988


13,557


28,895













Per share data:











Earnings per share











- Basic

NT$1.80


NT$1.36


NT$3.69


NT$3.16


NT$6.71


- Diluted

NT$1.76


NT$1.30


NT$3.61


NT$3.07


NT$6.51













Earnings per equivalent ADS











- Basic

US$0.118


US$0.089


US$0.253


US$0.207


US$0.470


- Diluted

US$0.115


US$0.086


US$0.247


US$0.202


US$0.456













Number of weighted average shares used in diluted EPS calculation ( in thousand shares)

4,342,948


4,336,965


4,375,107


4,341,706


4,359,944













FX (NTD/USD)

30.57


30.40


29.26


30.49


28.56


ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of ATM Statement of Income Data
 (In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)


For the three months ended


For the six months ended


Jun. 30

2023


Mar. 31

2023


Jun. 30

2022


Jun. 30

2023


Jun. 30

2022


Net revenues











Packaging

62,607


60,770


79,894


123,377


149,815


Testing

12,292


11,407


13,760


23,699


26,343


Direct Material

1,165


1,106


1,288


2,271


2,767


Others

44


36


56


80


98


Total net revenues

76,108


73,319


94,998


149,427


179,023













Cost of revenues

(59,947)


(58,570)


(67,230)


(118,517)


(128,154)


Gross profit

16,161


14,749


27,768


30,910


50,869













Operating expenses











Research and development

(4,748)


(4,269)


(4,455)


(9,017)


(8,591)


Selling, general and administrative

(4,008)


(4,071)


(5,318)


(8,079)


(10,271)


Total operating expenses

(8,756)


(8,340)


(9,773)


(17,096)


(18,862)


Operating income

7,405


6,409


17,995


13,814


32,007


ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of EMS Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)


For the three months ended


For the six months ended


Jun. 30

2023


Mar. 31

2023


Jun. 30

2022


Jun. 30

2023


Jun. 30

2022


Net revenues











Total net revenues

60,424


57,733


66,218


118,157


127,384













Cost of revenues

(54,785)


(53,166)


(59,568)


(107,951)


(115,354)


Gross profit

5,639


4,567


6,650


10,206


12,030













Operating expenses











Research and development

(1,527)


(1,324)


(1,380)


(2,851)


(2,629)


Selling, general and administrative

(2,023)


(1,918)


(2,603)


(3,941)


(4,534)


Total operating expenses

(3,550)


(3,242)


(3,983)


(6,792)


(7,163)


Operating income

2,089


1,325


2,667


3,414


4,867


ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)




As of Jun. 30, 2023



As of Mar. 31, 2023

Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents



59,351



62,056

Financial assets - current



7,040



6,317

Trade receivables



98,671



91,514

Inventories



77,568



85,667

Others



28,400



25,717

Total current assets



271,030



271,271








Financial assets - non-current & Investments - equity method



26,761



24,352

Property, plant and equipment



262,604



266,005

Right-of-use assets



10,691



10,882

Intangible assets



71,298



72,101

Others



30,137



30,829

Total assets



672,521



675,440








Current liabilities







Short-term borrowings



37,798



45,158

Current portion of bonds payable & Current portion of long-term borrowings



18,191



11,999

Trade payables



67,225



63,552

Others



102,551



113,650

Total current liabilities



225,765



234,359








Bonds payable



33,462



38,837

Long-term borrowings [2]



90,224



86,752

Other liabilities



25,653



25,766

Total liabilities



375,104



385,714








Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent



278,624



270,651

Non-controlling interests



18,793



19,075

Total liabilities & shareholders' equity



672,521



675,440















Current ratio



1.20



1.16

Net debt to equity ratio



0.41



0.42

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)



For the three months ended


For the six months ended



Jun. 30

2023


Mar. 31

2023


Jun. 30

2022


Jun. 30

2023


Jun. 30

2022


Cash Flows from Operating Activities:












Profit before income tax


10,111


7,870


21,136


17,981


37,799


Depreciation & amortization


14,488


14,439


13,749


28,927


27,252


Other operating activities items


(8,643)


8,449


(19,858)


(194)


(22,844)


Net cash generated from operating activities


15,956


30,758


15,027


46,714


42,207


Cash Flows from Investing Activities:












Net payments for property, plant and equipment


(12,147)


(15,206)


(17,292)


(27,353)


(34,474)


Other investment activities items


(2,285)


415


(245)


(1,870)


(998)


Net cash used in investing activities


(14,432)


(14,791)


(17,537)


(29,223)


(35,472)


Cash Flows from Financing Activities:












Total net proceeds from (repayment of) borrowings


(3,395)


(11,621)


(8,980)


(15,016)


(14,290)


Other financing activities items


(1,055)


116


(893)


(939)


(1,162)


Net cash used in financing activities


(4,450)


(11,505)


(9,873)


(15,955)


(15,452)


Foreign currency exchange effect


481


(446)


803


35


5,490


Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


(2,445)


4,016


(11,580)


1,571


(3,227)


Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period


62,056


58,040


84,426


58,040


76,073


Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period


59,611


62,056


72,846


59,611


72,846


Cash and cash equivalents in the consolidated balance sheet


59,351


62,056


72,846


59,351


72,846


Cash and cash equivalents included in disposal groups held for sale


260


-


-


260


-


[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our year-end audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the year-end audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published year-end audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period.

[2] Long-term borrowings include long-term loans and bills payable.

Investor Relations Contact
 [email protected]
Tel: +886.2.6636.5678
https://www.aseglobal.com

SOURCE ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.