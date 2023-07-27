Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 27
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:
Capital Gearing Trust
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
x
x
LGT Wealth Management UK LLP
London, United Kingdom
LGT Group
Vaduz, Liechtenstein
19/07/2023
27/07/2023
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
5.738%
5.738%
1,435,019.00
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
A: Voting rights attached to shares
GB0001738615
1,435,019.00
5.738
1,435,019.00
5.738
London
27/07/2023